How a Software Company Raised $35 Million for a Major Rebrand

Here, formerly OpenFin, closed its Series D in May 2023, and then relaunched a year later to make its SaaS product more widely applicable.

Juggling multiple goals at once is part of running a business, but some tasks are more onerous than others–like pulling off an international rebrand and a $35 million Series D fundraise.

But it’s certainly not impossible. At least, that’s what Mazy Dar, co-founder and CEO of the workspace software company Here–formerly OpenFin–says. The New York City-based company started as a banking app in 2010 and evolved into a specialized web browser for finance clients. It aimed to solve inefficiencies by combining tabs into dedicated layouts on one screen, and to offer heightened security because it was a private browser–meaning users would be less at risk of cyberattacks than they would be on a normal web browser.

After nearly 15 years, Dar and co-founder Chuck Doerr–who’s also the brand’s CIO–realized that clients outside of finance might benefit from this technology, too. That’s what led the company to rebrand as Here and roll out features that can easily apply to a wider range of other industries; the company will keep the OpenFin name on its existing financial products, according to the company’s press release. Pulling off the fundraise and the rebrand so close together took “lots of open communication” between team leaders, the board, and advisers, Dar says. He and Doerr have also worked together for over 25 years and have learned how to say no–and yes–to each other, which helped navigate tough decisions, he adds.

Here’s how they did it. Why it was time to fundraise

OpenFin had more than a decade of exposure and validation from its current customers, which include major banks like Barclays and RBC, but was not just a financial product, Dar says. “The need for a ‘browser for work’ is apparent across every single industry and with practically every CIO with whom we speak,” because so much work is done in web browsers, he adds. Dar says he saw multiple customers using the OpenFin software to reinvent similar custom web browsers and realized that “if we just make it for them, then lots of customers will benefit.”

The founders’ new motivation was to have a product that any business could use, but since OpenFin predominantly existed in the banking industry, that meant changing everything about how it was messaged to the world. They found that the name of the company was a main source of confusion–as “Fin” has connotations with fintech–and ultimately decided a relaunch was what it would take to pivot. They set their eyes on expanding to serve governmental agencies, insurance, health care, and call centers. The fundraising strategy

Nearly all of OpenFin’s investors were customers before they invested, Dar says. Part of the company’s fundraising strategy was to raise money both from and with investors–that is, to glean insight into their biggest pain points and intended use of the software, directly from users. Its $4 million series A was led by Bain Capital and angel investors from Wall Street, Dar says, which helped the company secure footing in the fintech space. OpenFin kept its focus on the finance industry for its $15 million Series B led by JP Morgan, and its $27 million Series C led by Wells Fargo, each time enhancing its features to streamline workflow based on how its investor-customers used the software. For its D round, the founders’ focus shifted to expand beyond bank partners, but their strategy stayed the same: creating investor partnerships. The only modification was to find investors from other industries. That ended up amounting to $35 million including investors like In-Q-Tel, the venture arm of the CIA, which enforces its goal and position of breaking into new industries like government and security.

What the capital will fund Bank of America led the latest round of funding, which closed in May 2023, with In-Q-Tel, ING, and Pivot Investments. Dar says the capital will be used for engineering resources to develop its new technology. It will also spend the next few months consolidating content from OpenFin.co to Here.io, according to its release, and says existing users might notice subtle changes in the meantime.

Another chunk of the money raised went toward the company rebrand from OpenFin to Here, which officially launched on June 5. Rebranding costs include marketing and hiring new employees. “Ultimately, our goal is to become the world’s browser for work across industries,” Dar says. “It’s ambitious, but, in many ways, working with the world’s largest banks means we’ve already solved many of the hardest problems–all companies use browsers.”