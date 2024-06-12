How a 3-Time Inc. 5000 Honoree Is Helping Sales Reps Work More Efficiently With AI
Seattle-based sales execution platform Outreach is the latest business to bring artificial intelligence into the sales process.
Salespeople don’t need superpowers to close deals faster–but they could use the help of artificial intelligence.
That’s why, today, Seattle-based sales execution platform Outreach rolled out a handful of AI-powered tools to help its more than 6,000 customers–such as SAP and Verizon–work more efficiently throughout the sales process.
The first is a pipeline generation report, which evaluates sales activities like outbound calls and prospecting. The goal of this tool is to help managers see which of those activities have the greatest impact on sales teams’ pipeline generation, which can help shape sales strategy. It also launched a tool to help track managers’ coaching efforts with the help of an AI virtual assistant and an AI-powered search engine that will identify gaps in deal progression for managers. The majority of these features will be available to users with its most common pricing package, Engage. Additional features are available at elevated pricing tiers.
“Even the most skilled team members need access to data and guided insights to understand which sales practices are effective, whether their coaching is making a difference to seller performance, and how deals are performing at scale,” Abhijit Mitra, president of product and technology at Outreach, said in the company’s release.
Outreach isn’t alone in its AI-powered sales efforts. Salesforce is moving quickly to integrate AI into as many of its products as possible, such as integrating its AI assistant feature, Einstein AI, into its Salesblazer Slack community. Salesloft also made a deal with IBM in February 2024 to incorporate the bank’s AI tool Watsonx into the Salesloft interface.
Since its founding in 2014, Outreach has raised seven rounds of funding, amounting to $489 million. After closing its Series G round in 2021, it earned a $4.4 billion valuation. The company has also grown rapidly, landing on the Inc. 5000 three times, in 2020, 2022, and 2023, while being named an Inc. Best Workplaces honoree four times.
