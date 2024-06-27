How This Female-Founded Software Company Nailed a $200 Million Series B
Workflow software company Creatio is valued at $1.2 billion after its latest fundraise. Founder Katherine Kostereva has big plans.
Fundraising can be a steep journey, especially when it adds up to nine figures.
Take it from Katherine Kostereva, who announced the $200 million Series B for Boston-based Creatio. She founded the workflow software company to help businesses build and personalize interfaces to track running projects without using code. That’s how it earned its title as a “no code” platform–because the clients who use it don’t have to do the tech-heavy lifting–and its spot on the 2023 Inc. Power Partner list.
Today it’s used by thousands in more than 100 countries, mainly employees at mid-sized and large enterprise companies, and has grown 50 percent year-over-year for the past three years. Here’s how Kostereva approached Creatio’s most recent fundraise and what the company plans to do with its newly secured capital.
Why it was time to fundraise
Kostereva bootstrapped Creatio back in 2014, then raised $68 million in 2021. Since then, workplaces have been racing to keep up with the latest AI innovations, and tech companies continue to roll out newer products to simplify work. It is pertinent that Creatio keeps up, Kostereva says. “The reason why we’re raising this capital is actually to invest more and more in evangelizing no-code and developing AI no-code technology.”
Creatio competes with other companies like Airtable and Salesforce, the latter of which has recently launched various AI assistants and productivity tools, making Creatio’s innovation goals as timely as ever.
Kostereva sought insight from investors–but she didn’t have a specific fundraising plan in place. She says she talked to one investor on a Friday, shared the company’s performance materials and ideas, and that investor came back the following Monday with a term sheet and an offer. That’s when she knew it was time to fundraise, for real.
The fundraising strategy
AI has shifted the focus of both businesses and investors. In Creatio’s case, Kostereva says raising a second round of funding was a “very easy journey. It was more like them persuading us to take their money, not us persuading them.” Having ample interest, her strategy was more about discerning who would be the best partner.
She says Creatio met with roughly 50 investors, which she narrowed down to a top five. Kostereva’s priority was to find investors who specialized in enterprise software, so she could glean industry expertise from them. They would also serve as minority investors, meaning she would still have majority control of the company. That’s why Creatio ended up partnering with Sapphire Ventures to lead the fundraise. The company also received investments from StepStone Group and additional funds from its Series A investors Volition Capital and Horizon Capital, to add up $200 million total.
What the capital will fund
Despite being a “no code” software for business owners, the company handles a lot of code on its back end. Kostereva plans to use the funding for research and design within the Creatio platform for tools like AI assistance and ready-to-use templates. Some of those templates could look like email drafts or suggestions for automated responses to service requests. She also intends to expand those templates to industry-specific needs such as insurance, finance, manufacturing, and distribution.
That said, Kostereva also intends to use the funds to hire more employees to expand the tech. Currently, Creatio has more than 700 team members in 25 countries but seeks to expand even more globally with local events, campaigns, and digital shows. To support that goal, Kostereva intends to hire a variety of roles within research and design, customer success, marketing, and sales. “All of that requires, as you can imagine, a lot of support and a lot of investment. And it is very important to support the culture of Creatio, which is to operate with genuine care, with passion, striving for excellence, and operate as one team,” she adds.
