How Cannabis Brand Nowadays Could Help Alcohol Distributors Out of a Slump

Nowadays, which makes THC-infused nonalcoholic spirits, has partnered with an Anheuser-Busch distributor that counts Corona and Bud Light in its portfolio.

Consumers with sober-curious mindsets and damp lifestyles are on the rise, and contributed to a 10 percent decline in revenue for the alcohol industry over the past 20 years, according to a Gallup study. Take Anheuser-Busch, which makes beers like Budweiser, Bud Light, and Corona. Its alcohol sales declined 13 percent last year.

To help reverse that slump, the company is looking to greener pastures. That’s according to Justin Tidwell, CEO and co-founder of cannabis brand Nowadays, which just launched a partnership this week with an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler, Krey Distributing, to sell Nowadays’ products throughout Missouri.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Anheuser-Busch and Nowadays have joined a multitude of companies that are now legally able to distribute cannabis products nationally because of a 2018 update to the Farm Bill reclassifying hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant, as an “agricultural commodity.” It’s worth noting that Nowadays’ products are infused with THC, the mind-altering component in cannabis. That’s not to be confused with CBD, which is non-psychoactive. Inc.’s Sam Blum wrote last week about how CBD-infused drinks and products have struggled to find success–a problem that Nowadays doesn’t seem to have since it finished 2023 at nearly $3.5 million in revenue.

In addition to selling directly from its website, Nowadays has been partnering with other distributors for about a year now, including Hohensteins in Minnesota, Massachusetts-based Atlantic Beverage Distributors, and Nashville-based Best Brands Incorporated, making Nowadays the first nationally available cannabis-infused (nonalcoholic) spirit, and available in over 1,000 stores nationwide.

If you’re a cannabis brand looking to emulate Nowadays’ success, you might want to consider whom you’re marketing to and how–female customers were responsible for more than 70 percent of Nowadays’ sales in 2023. A combination of factors point to this trend. Women tend to engage more with healthy lifestyle trends online, like sleepy girl mocktails. And Nowadays is a healthier choice than alcohol with only 10 calories per 1.5 ounce shot, so the brand is able to leverage the benefit of a buzz that’s also health-conscious. Says Tidwell:

For us, this is a great alternative for consumers in those times. They don’t want to drink but they want to have that functional benefit. They plug this product in, whether it’s a Thursday night and just don’t want the calories during the week, or if they’re completely sober and they take it to a party and have that social anxiety release without having a drink. That’s why TikTok is a major channel for Nowadays’ marketing efforts. Organically, female users frequently share videos reviewing products and mocktail recipes with Nowadays. And on its personal TikTok account, Nowadays’ social media manager, who’s also female, showcases the drink for girls’ nights in, watching Bachelor episodes, self-care evenings after “gardening“–code for getting high–and even outfit inspiration, with Nowadays as an accessory.

These videos snag millions of views and have brought more than 170,000 email subscribers to the brand.

Anthony Puterman, Nowadays’ co-founder, says TikTok has aided the credibility of the brand in both taste and quality. In his mind, “you would never get that engagement on TikTok if you don’t have a good product,” he says. “I think that’s just kind of a testament to the quality of the product and that people like to share it with their friends and want to post about it.” Videos of honest, positive feedback typically perform better than paid sponsorships in regards to sales, so Nowadays utilizes its gifting strategy to send bottles to influencers once rather than contract long-term social media partners. Nowadays’ success at converting TikTok views might also have something to do with its approachability. “We are the brand that’s built for that person who’s never had cannabis before,” Tidwell says. “The number one thing we said was, we never want somebody to have too much, because they’ll never buy again.” That’s why the brand offers three options: micro-dose (2mg THC), low dose (6mg THC), and high dose (10mg THC). Marketing around these options includes word choices like “controllable” and “micro,” which are designed to make customers feel, well, in control.