How the CEO and Founder of Flipstik Got Snoop Dogg’s Attention

Building a social-media presence for your brand can be intimidating. But by following a few simple best practices, it’s possible to turn TikTok and other social-media platforms into valuable sales channels.

Just ask Akeem Shannon, founder and CEO of St. Louis-based Flipstik, who joined several other founders at Inc. Founders House at SXSW recently to talk social brand building.

When Flipstik — which makes hands-free phone accessories — was just starting out, Shannon had fewer than 5,000 followers and knew very little about social-media marketing. However he did know how to talk to people and decided to leverage that skill to create a big social-media moment. He tracked Snoop Dogg down at a business conference and got the musician’s attention by using his company’s product to stick his phone on a wall within eyeshot of the celebrity. Videos of the interaction went viral on YouTube, even though the brand only had a few thousand followers at the time, and the partnership inevitably helped Flipstik secure a spot on Shark Tank.

But you don’t even need a popular celebrity to boost brand awareness — one of the most powerful things a business can do with social media, when it comes to growing a business, is to use it to tell customers’ stories, Shannon adds. Flipstik went viral on social media again after a customer who is deaf shared their experience using the product signing to others over FaceTime, which normally would’ve required finding a surface to prop the phone up. Instead, they were able to stick it on miscellaneous surfaces and engage a community of people Shannon never would have thought to. “It’s great to tell a story, but it’s more powerful to tell your customers’ stories,” he says.

Brandon Ivan Pena adds that it’s also a great place to tell your employees’ stories. The founder and CEO of New York-based 787 Coffee, says that “building a ‘tribe’ is the ultimate goal of social media, and for us it has definitely worked,” he says. His business grows and sources its coffee bean products from Puerto Rico, and regularly features its Puerto Rico-based farmers on Facebook Live sessions, as well as the baristas and workers in 787 stores. Pena advises entrepreneurs who are apprehensive about building a social community to remember that a brand’s social media isn’t for everyone: “You just need one,” he says.

Specifically, you just need your story to resonate with one customer, or more truthfully, a narrowly targeted audience, because this strategy leads to niche opportunities that you might not attract by speaking to a more general audience. “Just tell your story through social media, don’t be afraid — I talk about failure more than I talk about success, but it’s important. And like I said, audience of one, that’s all you’re preaching to,” he says.

That’s kind of how Lisa Jauregui built her brand. The former MAC Cosmetics trainer and founder of Austin-based BK Beauty makeup tools started her business as a makeup tutorial YouTube channel about nine years ago. She wasn’t looking to monetize at first, just engage her audience, and she believes that authenticity helped grow her following. She eventually turned the channel into BK Beauty in 2019, and since then has learned a thing or two about what does well on various social-media platforms: “I think people come to social media to either be entertained or educated,” Jauregui says. That’s why she’s focused on educating, particularly about makeup best practices and using the right kind of brushes.