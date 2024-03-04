How the D’Amelio Family Used Its TikTok Fame to Launch a Footwear Business

The influencer family is hosting a pop-up for one of its many business ventures in New York City. It’s just the latest in a series of in-person activations.

The D’Amelio family–known for TikTok sister-sensations Charli, 19, and Dixie, 22–is bringing its Los Angeles-based shoe brand to New York City for a weekend-long pop up from March 8 to 10, in partnership with Shopify.

D’Amelio Footwear has been experimenting with live events since its launch in May 2023, but this will be its first activation in New York. The pop-up will sell the footwear brand’s spring line, which features a new sandal with cork soles, and a bouquet-making booth. It will also host an invite-only event for content creators, as well as a panel on female entrepreneurs for International Women’s Day hosted by Heidi D’Amelio with Melissa Clayton, CEO of the jewelry business Tiny Tags, Valerie Bruce, general manager at BBC Studios in Los Angeles, and “special guests” to be announced.

Marc D’Amelio, father of Charli and Dixie, says that selling shoes direct-to-consumer has been a challenge; customers tend to want to try on footwear, he notes. That’s driven the brand’s pop-up strategy. D’Amelio Footwear hosted a booth at the Magic Las Vegas trade show in August, and ran an “extremely successful” pop-up at the Grove in Los Angeles for the month of September, says Marc. The footwear brand is part of the family’s Los Angeles-based limited liability company, D’Amelio Brands, which is based in Los Angeles. In 2022, Marc, who serves as CEO, co-founded the company with his business partner Richard Rosenblatt, who serves as a board member. Charli, Dixie, and Heidi serve as co-founders and share creative input for the brand’s marketing and product development.

Under the LLC, the family has also launched a skincare line, ZitsAllright skincare, and a clothing line, Dam Fam Merch. The company launched with a $6 million seed round from investors including Michael Rubin, CEO of sports apparel company Fanatics, and serial entrepreneur and investor Elena Silenok. In August, D’Amelio Brands raised another $5 million from Fifth Growth Fund; that capital helped it to launch D’Amelio Foods, its food and beverage company that launched a popcorn line, Be Happy Snacks, in October.

The D’Amelio’s have a strong entrepreneurial foothold, to say the least, and it goes beyond familial endeavors. In addition to being CEO and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands, Marc is a part owner of Philadelphia-based sporting goods company Mitchell & Ness. He also started a clothing brand in the early 2000s, Madsoul Clothing Company, and served as president for Level 4 Collective Showroom, a retail apparel and fashion business that works with influential and emerging brands, for 16 years. “When all this craziness started happening with our family, it seemed like a natural progression to take what I’ve done in the past of being an entrepreneur and a brand builder, and this newfound notoriety that we have, and combine them,” he says.

To launch D’Amelio Footwear, Marc tapped his existing network of retail experts and brought in Lauren DiCicco, a personal friend and former senior designer of fashion footwear company Camuto Group. In her role as head designer of D’Amelio Footwear, DiCicco combines her nearly 20 years of design experience with the stylistic influence of Dixie, Charli, and Heidi. “We’re always in heels. We’re walking carpets. We’ve done all of the uncomfortable blister-filled shoes before. So, it’s been really nice to be able to look into our closets and see, ‘What are we missing and what do we have that we can make better?'” Charli says.