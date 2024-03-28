How E.l.f. Cosmetics and Liquid Death Sold Out Their Spooky, Successful Collab

You might not think a water brand and a makeup company have a lot in common–but together, they just pulled off an extremely successful marketing stint.

Los Angeles-based Liquid Death, a canned water company, teamed up with E.l.f. Cosmetics, a beauty brand based in Oakland, California, to launch a coffin-shaped makeup set on Tuesday. And it sold out in 45 minutes.

The E.l.f. x Liquid Death Corpse Paint Vault, which retailed on E.l.f.’s and Liquid Death’s websites for $34 included setting spray, black eyeliner, a makeup brush, black lipstick, and white cream eye shadow, packaged in a reusable coffin-shaped box. Currently, the E.l.f. x Liquid Death Corpse Paint Vault is selling on eBay for as much as $125. Corpse paint isn’t trending as E.l.f. jokes on its product page; rather, the intention of the collaboration was to be subversive and bizarre, says Liquid Death senior vice president Dan Murphy. Dropping a product in March versus during Halloween–a time when a ghoulish collaboration might be more expected–“hijacked” social media feeds, Murphy explains, which he says resulted in quick sales and expansive media traction.

To advertise the collaboration, E.l.f. ran a 24-hour campaign on Roblox, and the brands released an online commercial showing two young girls pouring over a magazine photo of a metalhead musician, who materializes and hands them a Corpse Paint Vault. The brands also deployed a paid partnership with Julia Fox, who walked around New York wearing corpse paint on Wednesday.

While the planning, product development, and commercial filming process took months, the makeup kit sold out in less than an hour. Still, there’s something to be said for a collaboration that goes viral, no matter how short-lived that virality may be, Murphy says: “If we can win the internet for a day, and we can do that consistently–every month or every handful of weeks–we’re doing great.” Capturing and sustaining the internet’s attention for weeks isn’t a realistic goal, but doing something outrageous enough to create social media buzz every so often is possible, he adds. E.l.f. has a similar strategy for disruption, says president and chief marketing officer Kory Marchisotto. Consistently innovating in beauty categories at below-market prices–something E.l.f. is known for–makes the brand disruptive by nature, so Marchisotto says she is always looking for ways to market in equally disruptive manners.

Pointing to previous launches, like a makeup palette E.l.f. released with Chipotle in 2021, Marchisotto reveals the brand’s strategy for buzzy collabs: First, it shocks its audience with the unexpected, and then it delights them by showing them how two of their favorite brands can team up. While the canned water brand and makeup company are comparatively different on the surface, Murphy adds that E.l.f. consumers are quite similar to Liquid Death’s ideal consumer in terms of age range and buying behaviors. Marchisotto echoes the belief that the two brands are similar in ethos as purpose-driven companies: Liquid Death has a mission to eliminate plastic, and E.l.f. sells cruelty-free makeup.