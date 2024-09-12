How Joe and the Juice Pulled Off Its Hot-Pink Collab With Paris Hilton
The coffee, juice, and sandwich chain collaborated with Paris Hilton for its latest iconic product launch.
Hot pink for fall? That’s hot, according to Joe and the Juice.
The Copenhagen-based fast-casual chain is turning September into “SLIVtember,” with a Paris Hilton collaboration. In partnership with the 2024 Inc. Female Founders honoree, Joe & the Juice launched a limited-edition, pink Iconic Tonic juice — named after Hilton’s new album, Infinite Icon — on Tuesday in all locations worldwide, but this isn’t the first time the business has gone all-out for a product launch.
That might be because the founder of its experiential communications agency Potion, Juliana Goldman, starts working a year in advance to plan out campaigns. “You need a lot of runway to be able to do it right,” she says. The Iconic Tonic has been in the works for over a year — which is standard for the company’s marketing plans. “Q4 is all about strategy and planning for the next year. And I think it’s going to get even more long-lead. We should always be thinking a year ahead.”
When you plan ahead, you can integrate multiple elements into a launch or a campaign that are finer in detail — or simply more fun — such as a pop-up. Hilton took over a Joe & the Juice location in Soho on September 10 and 11, which entailed furry pink wallpaper, hot pink TV screens, arcade games, and a mix of influencers on the scenes. The businesswoman also made an appearance to sip her new drink and sign copies of her new album.
Joe & the Juice — and Goldman — have pulled off multiple collaborations before. The company teamed up with TikTok influencer Alix Earle earlier this year to launch the brand’s first breakfast sandwich, Eggcado. It also launched a smoothie in collaboration with tennis athlete Nick Kyrgios this summer, which is available until October.
These partnerships combined Joe & the Juice’s ability to create celebrity touchpoints and appeal to demographics on social media — another lever Goldman says she’s constantly pulling: “If I were a brand, I would make your social platforms approachable so that people can connect with you directly.” Whether that means keeping Instagram direct messages open or responding to customers in the comments section, engaging on social media is something “you have to be doing” as a business, she says.
Nothing’s hotter than an in-person event, though. Juliana adds that hosting activations and pop-ups work in tandem with a new partnership. “If you want to make an impact, it’s not just about hitting the masses. It’s also the hyper-local stuff that is super successful,” she says. “I think any brand can do that: any brand, any size, can connect with these people through these different channels, social media, and events.”
Corrections and amplifications: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect the details of Joe & the Juice’s collaborations.
