How Joe and the Juice Pulled Off Its Hot-Pink Collab With Paris Hilton

The Copenhagen-based fast-casual chain is turning September into “SLIVtember,” with a Paris Hilton collaboration. In partnership with the 2024 Inc. Female Founders honoree , Joe & the Juice launched a limited-edition, pink Iconic Tonic juice — named after Hilton’s new album, Infinite Icon — on Tuesday in all locations worldwide, but this isn’t the first time the business has gone all-out for a product launch.

That might be because the founder of its experiential communications agency Potion, Juliana Goldman, starts working a year in advance to plan out campaigns. “You need a lot of runway to be able to do it right,” she says. The Iconic Tonic has been in the works for over a year — which is standard for the company’s marketing plans. “Q4 is all about strategy and planning for the next year. And I think it’s going to get even more long-lead. We should always be thinking a year ahead.”

When you plan ahead, you can integrate multiple elements into a launch or a campaign that are finer in detail — or simply more fun — such as a pop-up. Hilton took over a Joe & the Juice location in Soho on September 10 and 11, which entailed furry pink wallpaper, hot pink TV screens, arcade games, and a mix of influencers on the scenes. The businesswoman also made an appearance to sip her new drink and sign copies of her new album.