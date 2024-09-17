How Retailers Can Win Over Their Customers Before the Holiday Season

Easy return policies, among other strategies, can help lead customers to check out — and help retailers capture some of the $1.58 trillion of expected holiday-season sales.

Hang tight, retailers — shoppers are coming in hot for the holiday season.

Customers are expected to spend upwards of $1.5 trillion on holiday items this year, according to a recent Deloitte report, a 1 percent decrease in the rate of sales growth from 2023. But inflation is still squeezing consumers, according to Akrur Barua, an economist for Deloitte Insights. “Although the pace of increase in holiday sales will be slower than last year, we expect that healthy growth in disposable personal income (DPI), combined with a steady labor market, will support a solid holiday sales season,” he said in the report.

In order to stay competitive, brands should consider loosening their return policies to capture the most from their cash-strapped customers, according to Blue Yonder. A recent study revealed that 91 percent of consumers’ decision-making habits are influenced by return policies. One strategy businesses are employing to simplify the returns headache for both shoppers and their own inventory management is opting for customers to keep the product they’re trying to return. Nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of customers report being given this directive by a retailer rather than going through the return process.

Strict return policies deter nearly 70 percent of customers from making a purchase at all. Roughly half consider return fees the most inconvenient part of making a return, whereas small windows of time for returns (27 percent), requiring in-store returns (15 percent), and restricting certain items (8 percent) were other causes for frustration amongst shoppers.

If a product must make it back to the warehouse, third-party return services are turning into a reliable solution for business owners. Well over half (62 percent) of the customers surveyed say they would use a third-party service if it offers lower shipping or no shipping fees, and almost half (47 percent) say they would if it meant they’d get their refund quicker. Avoiding returns altogether would be ideal but not realistic, considering a third (34 percent) of shoppers make frequent returns throughout the year. The most common reasons for returns are incorrect size (75 percent), damaged products (68 percent), or change of mind (49 percent). Offering a variety of ways for customers to make returns might be one way for retailers to keep customers this holiday season.