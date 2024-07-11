How This Biotech Company Secured More Than $275 Million From Investors, Twice

Element Biosciences raised more than $277 million in its Series D — $1 million more than it did in its Series C.

Securing a nine-figure fundraise might seem like an unattainable goal, but Element Biosciences can attest that it’s not only possible — it can be done twice.

The San Diego-based biotechnology company announced its $277 million Series D on July 11, less than three years after it closed its $276 million Series C. Since launching in 2018, Element has raised more than $680 million.

Joining its portfolio of investors is Wellington Management, which led the latest round, according to the release. Samsung Electronics, existing investors Fidelity and Foresite Capital, and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates and Venrock also joined this round. Co-founder and CEO Molly He says that when pitching prospective investors, she avoids overselling her company — that way, her team can exceed expectations. “Once you promise, you must deliver,” she says.

She also notes the importance of finding investors who are excited yet willing to help make results happen. “The [investor] fit is important and you must be patient to find the right investors,” she says. “Don’t rush and sell yourself short.”

Element specializes in DNA sequencing technology, which currently is done with its proprietary machine, Aviti. Students, researchers, and professionals use the Aviti device to read DNA and analyze data that can be used to understand diseases and find treatments. There are approximately 190 Aviti products installed globally in more than 25 countries within medical, cancer research, academic, and agricultural industries. With more than half of $1 billion in capital raised and fewer than 200 products in existence, Element is far from a typical startup. However, the market for genetic research is valued at more than $36 billion in the United States and is expected to surpass $43 billion by 2033, according to a 2024 Research and Markets report. Not to mention, competitors like Illumina, a biotech company that specializes in genetic research, charge significantly more for their sequencing platforms and devices. Aviti pricing starts at $289,000, whereas a similar Illumina device would cost over $335,000. He told Inc. this past spring that part of her pitch to investors involved the benefits of democratizing genetic research, starting with cost.

He also had something of an advantage in pitching investors, considering she has been a venture capitalist herself and has had 20 years of professional experience working with genetic testing. The insights she gained from previous experience helped her and her co-founders convince their initial investors to take a chance — a $5 million seed investment — on Element when the company was just markings on a whiteboard.