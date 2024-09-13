How 2 First-Time Founders Raised $5 Million to Help Young Adults Quit Vaping

Over the past decade, the tobacco market has taken on a new look–and the $28 billion U.S. market for e-cigarettes and vapes has led more and more young people to pick up nicotine addictions. And when they tried to quit, the tactics that earlier generations swore by just didn’t work.

That’s what Hilary Dubin and Caroline Vasquez Huber experienced firsthand when they tried to kick the habit–and what ultimately led them to start their anti-vaping company, Jones. With $5 million in funding, they’re out to help others quit, too. The founders were users of nicotine and vape products for years. Both had tried an array of anti-smoking and nicotine alternatives to kick the habit, but nothing worked. The packaging for Nicorette gum wasn’t attractive, so pulling it out around friends felt embarrassing. Quitting cold-turkey was a joke, and social circles had strong loyalty to products like nicotine pouch Zyn, or even reverted back to smoking cigarettes. The solution, they decided, needed to offer both a product and a community that would work long-term. “We really wanted Jones to be something that you felt proud to carry with you for making this healthy choice. There shouldn’t be shame around it,” Dubin says.

Today, New York City-based Jones offers nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) mints that are approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration and an app with a community hub, daily check-ins, text support, and progress tracking. Getting there took long hours navigating the FDA approval process, coding, and interviewing hundreds of customers to foolproof the business. Like nicotine withdrawal, trying to raise money from investors comes with headaches. Luckily, when it came to fundraising, the founders weren’t quitters. $10,000 Non-dilutive grant funding from NYU accelerator program Summer Launchpad In 2022 year, Huber was getting her MBA at NYU Stern School of Business and Dubin quit her job as a project manager at Atlassian to join her as a co-founder in a summer accelerator program offered through the school. The course ran from June to August, and acceptance included $10,000 of non-diluted grant funds. Initially, they pitched a premium loungewear and pajama company, which they quickly learned had a narrow market size, mainly made up of women going on trips and bachelorette parties. Then, they looked inward … and realized vaping was more relevant in their lives, and had the potential to reach a larger demographic.

The founders pitched their anti-vaping business and persuaded program directors to let them switch: “This actually is addressing something that needs to be solved, and it’s a problem we face every single day ourselves,” Dubin says. “The more we talked about it, the clearer it became that this was actually a problem that we wanted to spend, potentially, a few decades of our life solving,” Huber adds. They spent the summer defining Jones’s target customer, problem-solution fit, and the core tenets of the brand, including both the mints and the behavioral support. That also entailed hundreds of customer interviews and a live test for its SMS texting program. They built the website themselves, and had a landing page with a waiting list of over 1,500 people by the end of the program–as well as the deck they used to pitch investors for their pre-seed round.