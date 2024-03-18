MrBeast and Amazon MGM Studios Just Announced a New Record-Breaking Game Show

Amazon announced Monday that it has officially ordered the production of a reality show, Beast Games, to be hosted and produced by social-media phenomenon and YouTuber James “Jimmy” Donaldson , perhaps best known as MrBeast .

The show is set to make history as having the highest-ever number of contestants — 1,000 — and the single largest cash prize in television and streaming, a $5 million payout, according to the press release . Details of what games and challenges the show will feature are yet to come, but the series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

Based in Greenville, North Carolina, Donaldson — who became the most subscribed YouTube creator after topping 244 million subscribers — said his goal is “to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Aside from his YouTube success, Donaldson is also an entrepreneur, having founded Feastables, a chocolate and snack company. He’s also partnered with brands on various marketing efforts, such as Australian toy company Moose Toys, and has a chain of virtual restaurants called MrBeast Burger.