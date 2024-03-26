Now’s the Time for Budget Brands to Target Luxury Shoppers

Walmart and Dollar Tree are tapping higher-income customers to make ends meet. Businesses of all sizes might consider following suit.

Business owners don’t necessarily have to cut costs to combat inflation–they might just need to target a different tax bracket.

While some big-name retailers like Target have rolled out new channels to appeal to cost-conscious consumers, in an attempt to capture shoppers weighted by inflationary pressures, others have taken a different approach by targeting wealthier customers.

Take Walmart, for instance. Last week, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based corporation shared plans to revamp upward of 800 store locations with the goal of attracting wealthier shoppers, Bloomberg reported. As a part of those plans, Walmart stores will get upscale renovations, trendier clothing, more specialty food options, and brighter lighting throughout. During Walmart’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CFO John David Rainey said the company gained share in “virtually every category,” but the biggest contributors were households making $100,000 and more a year. That suggests other businesses could benefit from wealthier shoppers looking for a better bang for their buck, too.

Dollar Tree, for instance, has also seen an uptick in wealthy consumers visiting its stores and is increasing its price cap from $5 to $7 for its products as a result, according to its fourth-quarter earnings call.