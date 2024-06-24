Shopify Just Launched an AI Assistant for Business Owners
Shopify’s e-commerce assistant, Sidekick, is up and running in early access for sellers, among a slew of new updates that aim to simplify the shopping experience for customers and business owners.
AI assistants are becoming an ever-more common tool that tech companies are integrating–Shopify just joined in on the trend.
The Ottawa-based e-commerce company rolled out its latest update, Summer Edition, on June 24. This update introduces a range of new tools for its business customers, including an expanded AI feature, Sidekick.
Plans for Sidekick were announced last year, prompting sellers to sign up for its waitlist; a select few gained access to its earliest renditions. As of June 24, the new tool is officially operating in early access for thousands of merchants who were on the waitlist. Business owners who host their e-commerce stores on Shopify can use Sidekick to ask questions on Shopify-related topics such as how to navigate the Admin tab or what marketing campaigns are available. With that, Shopify has also expanded its campaign feature to allow Shopify Plus sellers to buy advertisements on Google, Instagram, and Facebook for a pay-per-conversion rate set by individual sellers.
Shopify’s investment in AI extends to customer service as well, with Shopify Magic, which will create suggested replies for sellers to respond to customer questions using data from the seller profile. It also will make suggestions on product categories to tag, such as color, size, or material, to increase an item’s discoverability when a customer makes a search.
The commerce platform also buckled down on its AI image generation, which launched in December 2023. More than one million AI-generated images have been saved by sellers since, according to the company. Now, Shopify has made media editing available on its mobile app. Merchants can remove, replace, and create backgrounds virtually on their mobile devices.
Shopify has also made updates to the administrative side of its interface. Sellers can now manage their sales channels, be that in-person, international, or B2B selling, in one place, Shopify Admin. Before, they existed in separate tabs. Store policies on returns, marketing, and receipts will also be more readily available at checkout for in-store sales with its POS updates, which will pop up on the screen and provide context for staff at the counter upon ringing.
