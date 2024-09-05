The U.S. Open is enjoying record-breaking attendance this year, with people flying in from across the world to see the tennis tournament. Nearly 75,000 attended on opening day.

That increased attendance, says Kirsten Goodlad, another first-time attendee, might be due to influencer culture making events like the U.S. Open more popular. "Everyone's being sponsored here. You're seeing the coolest of the cool go. You want to go yourself," she says.

Not everyone is happy about the increased crowd size, however, as The New York Times recently reported. That's not to mention the prices. General admission tickets start around $30, but seats in the actual stadium range from $100 to $500. Meanwhile, the Open's signature Honey Deuce cocktail spiked from $22 to $23 this year and is expected to surpass $10 million in total sales.

Still, more attendees--especially those primed to spend big bucks--means that the U.S. Open is a prime marketing opportunity for the 25 official brand partners that brought their A-game to the stadium grounds this year. We went to investigate the brands and activations on display, snagged a $23 Honey Deuce, and even watched a little tennis, where logos for brands like Cadillac and Nike covered everything from players' apparel to the tennis nets themselves.

The brands that stood out most off the court earned attention primarily through branded merch and immersive experiences.

Merch much?

Siena Howe, a first-time attendee, says she loves memorabilia and is willing to pay the extra dollar amount for the drink if it means she gets to keep the cup. "I love free merch and something to memorialize [the US Open] by is worth the extra six bucks," she says. The ambiance and aesthetic impact the buying option too, she notes. "Right now, we are at the US Open. Of course, I'm going to get a Honey Deuce for the vibe," Howe adds.

The Honey Deuce--the US Open's staple beverage made with Grey Goose vodka, lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and honeydew melon balls--is sold in a collectible cup branded with the US Open and Grey Goose logos, along with the names of athletes who have won the US Open in years past. Fans pay $23 for the eight-ounce drink and keep the cup after each purchase. It's not uncommon to see attendees stacking a collection of cups to take home, and some cups on eBay are selling for as much as $50 for one, or nearly $1,000 for a set from 2007 to 2021.

Meanwhile, merchandise from Italian coffee company Lavazza, the official coffee vendor of the US Open, also dispersed tote bags filled with stickers, packages of ground coffee, and sunglasses. We caught an onsite guest service representative wearing said sunglasses and asked his opinion of the merch. The Queens native said he thinks that merch is also an effective tool for small businesses "because then you start recognizing them more in the neighborhood."

Pop-up patios

Aperol's bright orange patio could hardly be missed from the village of pop-ups. Perhaps second to the Honey Deuce is the Aperol Spritz, a chilled cocktail made with the bitter orange apéritif Prosecco and soda water. The brand stationed two Aperol carts across the grounds and a full bar skirted by a hedge and illuminated with an LED "Aperol Spritz" logo. It also deployed a team of influencers like Brigette Pheloung and the Netflix original series Emily in Paris star Ashley Park to curate video content with a collection of Aperol-branded tennis apparel.

For attendees looking for more of a kick, Dobel Tequila had a patio and bar carts in service as well. Located on the second floor of the US Open gift store, the Jalisco, Mexico-based tequila company has been serving its signature Ace Paloma, made with tequila, grapefruit soda, a twist of lime, and black salt. The bar looks like an exclusive club from ground level with a glossy black ceiling hanging over the outdoor patio. Scattered around the bar are black-and-white tennis balls, much like the one Aryna Sabalenka tosses up in a video the brand shared on its Instagram before her match on Tuesday.

Meanwhile luxury hotel brand InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) created a hedge-lined IHG "Racquet Bar" patio away from the crowds where customers can sip on cocktails and watch the games. The company also created a pop-up set up to look like a hotel suite, with a floor-to-ceiling wall of tennis balls, and a bed, side table, and lamps all the same shade of bright yellow as a Wilson tennis ball (though many believe tennis balls are actually green).