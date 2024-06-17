This Company Gives Longtime Employees $100,000 Toward Their Kids’ Education

Garrett Companies built a lifetime benefit for employees who stay for more than six years, and it’s one the kids love, too.

The Garrett Companies offer up to $100k in tuition assistance for children of employees who have worked at the company for six years or more. Jenny Williams, a construction controller for the company, used the benefit for her son, who has just completed his freshman year at Purdue.. Photography by Lyndon French

As commencement trumpets belted and the high school class of 2023 walked across the stage, Jenny Williams cheered for her son, proud of his achievements and comforted by the knowledge that the cost of his next journey at Purdue University would be offset by her employer, Garrett Companies.

The Greenwood, Indiana-based full-service real estate company founded in 2014, would be paying the tuition and fees for Williams’ son’s college education through its premium employee benefit, GarrettEDU. Through this benefit, employees who have been with the company for at least six years can be reimbursed for their dependents’ secondary education expenses, be that at a university or a trade school. Employees can use this benefit for multiple children and anytime throughout their schooling, up to $100,000.

In 2014, Williams started working as a construction accountant at Garrett, which is one of the 543 honorees on Inc.’s 2024 Best Workplaces list. This is the company’s sixth time on the list, and it’s one of 41 percent of honorees that offer tuition reimbursement (versus 24 percent of applicants that didn’t make the cut). Williams, who has been with the business since its early days, says she quickly realized the culture was different. She frequently found new opportunities to learn and felt like the company’s leaders truly recognized and rewarded employees’ commitment to the business. Once she learned of the benefit, it was another incentive to stay. “Learning is something that Garrett cares about,” Williams says. “But GarrettEDU shows that they care about my children, too.”

Pop Quiz: Which benefits do you need to make Inc.’s Best Workplaces list? Her eldest son just completed his freshman year studying construction management, which costs approximately $9,000 according to Purdue’s website. Much like a bonus or traditional expense, Williams submitted the tuition to GarrettEDU and was reimbursed over half that, after taxes. She’ll continue to pull from that bank of remaining GarrettEDU funds for the rest of her son’s schooling and for her other son once he graduates high school. “It cuts what we anticipated we were going to pay for college in half, really,” she says. “It just brings a little less stress and it helps us maintain a budget.”

Garrett Companies, which has made the Inc. 5000 list eight times for its fast growth, officially rolled out GarrettEDU in 2022 to its 245 employees. Ken Koziol, president of Garrett’s subsidiary design group, EDGE, developed the benefit to “incentivize long-term retention and show our employees that we are invested in them too,” he says. He notes that Garrett has many fun perks, like an annual ski trip, weekly yoga, and on-site spa treatments, but GarrettEDU is truly a “game changer.” Koziol himself has used approximately a third of the perk for two of his three children thus far. “We recognize the sacrifices that vested employees make to their employer over the long term, and there is no better way to expect greatness from your employees than by doing something absolutely great for them,” he says, “This is a commitment recognizing a commitment.”