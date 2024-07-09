Walmart Faces a Class Action Lawsuit Over Claims of Deceptive and Unfair Pricing

An Illinois court will soon decide if discrepancies between shelf prices and register prices are indeed deceptive practices by Walmart.

Ohio resident Yoram Kahn alleges that the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant “takes advantage of consumers in Illinois and nationwide with deceptive and unfair pricing practices,” according to the complaint. This class action comes after Kahn filed a complaint in federal court against Walmart after discovering he was charged as much as 15 percent more than the shelf price for six items he purchased in August 2022 at a Walmart in Niles, Illinois.

Kahn claims that items on the shelf were marked lower than what they rang up for at checkout. He alleges that Walmart knowingly makes these discrepancies appear small but that they add up to hundreds of millions of dollars. The initial case was dismissed by a federal judge in 2023, but Kahn appealed and filed to the Northern District of Illinois on July 3, 2024 on behalf of himself and a class of people from Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The tactic that Kahn alleges Walmart is guilty of is commonly referred to as bait-and-switch, which is advertising a product “without the bona fide intention to sell it” to attract potential buyers and ultimately “switch” the product at purchase, according to the Financial Trade Commission. That could be advertising a product as greater quality than it is, selling a higher priced item without showing the product that was advertised, or disparaging an advertised item for the purpose of selling a different product.

Walmart has been a haven for cost-conscious consumers from all classes grappling with inflation. Just this year, the company rolled out private label brand Bettergoods to cap a line of goods at $5 and embraced an uptick in wealthier shoppers by making plans for upscale renovations across 800 store locations. While recently its store prices have seemingly reflected its public rhetoric to “save money, live better,” the complaint calls out Walmart locations in the past that have been fined as much as $2 million for pricing errors at checkout.

Business owners might be familiar with gray areas of advertising but should not be fooled — the FTC classifies bait-and-switch tactics as a form of fraud that is deceptive and unfair, and therefore unlawful in the United States. Receipts are something of a safety net for businesses to state the actual price of a product because once the item is purchased, the receipt provides written agreement — a contract between the customer and retailer — of the price. However, Kahn’s motion rejects that theory and claims that receipts are insufficient to dispel deception or unfairness caused by an inaccurate shelf price.