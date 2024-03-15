Walmart’s New Partnership With Unspun Could Make Its Manufacturing More Sustainable

The next pair of chinos you buy from Walmart might be sewn by a 3-D weaving machine.

In collaboration with San Francisco-based Unspun, a technology fashion company, the omnichannel retailer is deploying a goal of 500 machines across the United States and aims to produce upwards of 10 million Walmart fashion garments entirely with Unspun’s proprietary 3-D sewing machine, Vega. A line of chino pants will be the partnership’s first application but the benefits Walmart is about to reap go beyond steeze, and small businesses would be smart to follow suit.

Unspun’s Vega machine makes clothes on-demand, eliminating the traditional cut-and-sew process of textile manufacturing altogether. It also reduces water consumption from textile manufacturing by almost 40 percent, and energy demand by nearly 50 percent. But the real cherry on top is that Unspun’s technology will allow Walmart to localize its textile supply chains and reduce or eliminate the need for importing clothes from far-flung factories. Localizing supply chains, also called nearshoring, has been a momentous topic of conversation amongst business owners lately, according to Inc.‘s Bruce Crumley. Nearshoring allows businesses to cut shipping costs and reduces manufacturing risks, which is particularly good news for a company like Walmart, considering it supplies over 10,000 stores worldwide.

Unspun’s technology will make it easier for Walmart to manufacture textiles physically closer to where they’ll be sold. Unspun production will begin in a California “microfactory,” which will serve as a hub, while the long-term vision is to build microsites across the U.S. and neighboring countries.

Demand for domestically-made products is increasing as well: Nearly two-thirds of consumers actively sought “Made in America” items when shopping last year, according to a survey by Morning Consult, a research company. Walmart’s partnership with Unspun aims to enhance the corporation’s commitment to “made-in-the-USA” manufacturing and production, it said in the press release. What’s more, this partnership furthers Walmart’s sustainability goals. It has already met its goal to cut 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chains six years ahead of its target, according to Inc.‘s Nick Hawkins.