Why Barbara Corcoran Believes That Perception Creates Reality

The Shark Tank judge, serial entrepreneur, and investor just shared the marketing strategy that helped The Corcoran Group scale up.

Serial entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor and executive producer, Barbara Corocoran, knows a few things about becoming a successful entrepreneur–and she just posted some of her best advice on Instagram Threads.

Corcoran founded her New York-based real estate company, The Corcoran Group, in 1973 with just $1,000 after quitting her waitress job. She sold the firm in 2001 to NRT, a Madison, New Jersey-based limited liability company that operates real estate brands, for $66 million and exited soon after.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Having held 20 odd jobs before starting her business, Corcoran knew how to work hard. What she learned was that she didn’t have to work by herself 24/7 to build a brand–she just needed publicity. How did she do it?

The Corcoran Report–an article she wrote herself that detailed the average cost of an apartment based on the company’s 14 sales from that year. She mailed it to “every single reporter who worked for the New York Times,” according to her Thread, and despite not getting a response, found it published in the paper a week later. The headline read: “Study Shows Co-Op Prices Nearly Quintupled,” quoting her report.

The result? Business started booming. “I was still the same small company I was the week before, but I now had the power of the press behind me, and everyone treated us differently,” Corcoran says in the thread. Using the heat of her newly claimed media attention, she used the same report-strategy to write another article called The Madonna Report. She never talked with Madonna, but read that the singer-songwriter was pregnant and created a list of what she knew wealthy, expecting mothers might want in a new apartment, like a bigger place, more rooms, and windows.

The Times quotes her again as “celebrity broker Barbara Corcoran,” which amassed an even greater boost in business. She never scored Madonna, but she wound up getting Richard Gere as a client.