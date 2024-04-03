What Is Flip Commerce and Should Your Brand Join It?

A potential competitor to TikTok Shop just raised $144 million in Series C funding. Here’s what businesses should know.

Worried that a possible TikTok ban could mess with branded social media content? Have no fear–there’s a potential challenger rising to the occasion, and it just scored $144 million in Series C funding, Bloomberg reported.

Los Angeles-based Flip, a digital shopping network founded in 2019, is poised to do much of what TikTok currently does for brands. Flip creators make product review videos, from which viewers can directly purchase products. Videos are entirely organic: Both creators and brands are banned from the platform if they produce paid content, founder and CEO Noor Agha told Pymnts in April 2023.

There is no cost for businesses that sell on the platform to join; Flip says it handles imagery, payment processing, and customer support. Brands are responsible for shipping and also pay a percentage of sales to Flip. Creators also have the opportunity to profit from the platform–for 30 days after posting a video, creators earn $15 to $25 per 1,000 views, on top of commission from brands, which can be anywhere from 10 to 40 percent depending on the category, Agha told The Verge.

If business owners have learned anything over the past few months, it’s that video content plays a huge role in influencing customers to purchase–at least for the 90 percent of consumers who told the video company Wyzowl they wanted to see more video content from brands. Ana Milevskaja, CMO of e-commerce company Productsup, told Inc.com in October that video content is becoming more of an expectation among consumers. She said the value gained in videos–whether they’re product explainers, 360 model views, or unboxing videos–is that they give viewers a chance to see a product in a real-life setting, which can increase their likelihood to purchase.

The success of some businesses is evidence that this strategy works. The rise of TikTok Shop has transformed some brands overnight, demonstrating the value businesses can gain by having a centralized place for customers to both shop and review products. Even more generally, more than 70 percent of TikTok shoppers have made a purchase after seeing a product on their feed, according to a report by the software company Sprout Social, further validating consumers’ fondness for shopping while they scroll. Flip secured $28 million of Series A funding in 2021 from Streamlined Ventures, which also invested in its Series B and led this latest round. Its pre-money valuation is more than $1 billion, according to its press release.

The company recently announced the acquisition of AppLovin, a marketing platform based in Palo Alto, California, that intends to power Flip’s advertising with its Axon technology, a personalized AI-powered advertising tool, Bloomberg also reported.