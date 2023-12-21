When Taylor Swift Wears Your Brand: How Small Businesses Have Capitalized on the Star’s Effect

Paparazzi photos and public sightings of the singer have led retail businesses of all sizes to see skyrocketing sales. Smart business owners have found ways to make the moment last.

Small businesses can’t always predict when Taylor Swift will lead them to see a boom in sales–but there are ways they can take that moment and “capture it, remember it.”

Most recently, the Taylor Swift effect hit a Kansas City, Missouri-based vintage boutique, Westside Storey. After the singer was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the team’s December 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, fans quickly searched for the style–and found it at the local business.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The following week, sales skyrocketed as much as 1,000 percent compared with its average; that’s double the revenue Westside Storey saw the week after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this year. Store owner Chris Harrington says he’s selling inventory at a rate he could have never anticipated–and he’s been stocking vintage tees for more than a decade–but that it’s a good problem to have. On Sunday, Swift wore one of the store’s hats, magnifying business even more. “It’s been a nonstop blip,” Harrington says. “You can’t prepare for a Swift boom until it happens.” But when it does happen, you can certainly make the most of it. Harrington quickly integrated Swift into merchandising efforts for the brand’s weekly product drop. Normally drops are marketed on Instagram and drive between 30 to 40 people to purchase on the website, but for its December 14 drop, it saw 20 times more viewers. Everything in the drop, including sweatshirts similar to the one Swift wore, sold out in 12 hours, but the majority of sales were made in the first hour.

Westside Storey’s social media has also seen major gains from Swiftmania and is taking full advantage of the moment to add as much Swift-related content as possible. Its Instagram, which has nearly 28,000 followers, averaged fewer than 100 likes on posts in weeks prior, but its first carousel of Swift in Westside Storey apparel garnered more than 5,000. Now it’s averaging more than 800 likes per post.

Harrington says that increased engagement has given him opportunities to educate new customers about vintage scarcity and answer questions about sizing, how quickly customers should buy items, and why stock is limited. Even with new audiences, he says responses are positive. “I keep waiting for the dust to settle … but it’s given us an opportunity to dream bigger for the future,” Harrington says, such as expanding the boutique’s online and physical retail presence. Los Angeles-based upcycled clothing retailer EB Denim experienced a similar Swift shock in September. Founder Elena Bonvicini says her brand has gained celebrity exposure before: Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Ashley Graham have all worn her personally designed creations. But nothing compares to the lift that came from Swift wearing the brand’s $480 Polka Dress to the MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. The dress sold out online in less than 10 hours after a paparazzi image of Swift wearing the garment went viral. In the same week, Swift was photographed with actor Sophie Turner–who was then receiving rampant media attention for her divorce from singer Joe Jonas–wearing a long EB Denim jacket.

That week, direct-to-consumer sales increased 1,000 percent year-over-year. Web traffic also increased 500 percent, and engagement on social media went up 205 percent from followers and 344 percent from nonfollowers. “One of the most important things to do as a brand after such a majorly publicized moment is to sustain momentum,” Bonvicini says, which EB Denim accomplished through its social media channels by posting more stories on Instagram and responding consistently to comments. Over a seven-day period, the brand published six posts on Instagram, four of which were of the Polka Dress; of those, Swift is pictured wearing it in three.