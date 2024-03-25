Why Are So Many Brands Hitting the Road This Year?

Selling mushrooms out of the back of a white van can get you in a lot of trouble.

But that didn’t stop Lindsay Goodstein and Charlotte Cruze from doing just that last April. The co-founders of Alice Mushrooms launched their functional (non-psychedelic) mushroom brand in October 2022. To drum up sales, the co-founders rented a 1969 Chevrolet ice cream truck for a month in April 2023 and drove around California, stopping in their home base, Venice, Santa Monica, downtown Los Angeles, Culver, and Malibu, and ending up outside the Coachella festival in Indio, California.

Cruze says a road trip is something she would “definitely recommend a young brand do.” It’s a great way to overcome consumer skepticism around businesses they only see marketed online, especially a mushroom chocolate brand, she adds. Using the truck to meet customers in person helped validate the brand’s legitimacy, educate customers about both the business and the science behind their chocolates, create viral marketing moments, and boost sales.

Throughout the month they were on the road, Alice Mushrooms’ sales shot up 48 percent compared with March, orders increased 57 percent, web traffic grew by 33 percent, and its conversion rate increased 14 percent. Its return on ad spend more than tripled and the brand went viral on TikTok twice, resulting in roughly $100,000 in organic sales–all of which legitimized the brand in its early days and the founders’ audience approach.

Road trip marketing isn’t necessarily a new concept. Inc. just wrote about healthy soda brand Olipop’s road trip marketing campaign. And of course, Oscar Mayer began using an automobile as early as the 1930s to market its all-beef frankfurters. The Kraft Heinz-owned company now maintains a small fleet of hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles that this year will employ a dozen so-called hotdoggers to drive around the country, conduct over 200 pop-ups, and drum up social media moments. Its fellow Kraft Heinz company Planters has used a series of peanut-shaped vehicles since 1935, and rugged outdoor clothier L.L. Bean began using boot-shaped Bootmobiles in 2012 to do the same. While visibility is one of the main motives for taking to the road, there are many good reasons for brands to deploy their boot, frankfurter, and mushroom mobiles–from engineering virality to showing customers that you really believe in your mission, and that you’re (literally) willing to go the extra mile for them.

Going the extra mile Take Chaco for example. The Rockford, Michigan-based performance shoe brand is heading west this year in a vintage school bus — equipped with sewing and repair stations — on its fourth annual Chaco Tour. The brand’s customers, dubbed Chaco Nation, tend to skew outdoorsy, and are very passionate about Chaco shoes — so much so that they often wear the sandals out and send them back to Chaco for free repairs via the brand’s ReChaco program.

The bus tour, which the brand sees as an extension of ReChaco, started after a Chaco team member started road-tripping to festivals with a sewing machine inside her van to make repairs and turn customers’ old sandal straps into keychains.

This year, the tour will run from Portland, Oregon, to Madison, Wisconsin, making stops in six other states from May 18 through July 21. In June, the bus will stop in Fort Collins and host an event for Chaco customers to elope or renew their vows — because the brand gets dozens of invites to weddings every year, it’s planning to ordain one of its team members, and will reveal further details before summer.

In addition to connecting with its core audience, the goal of the tour, explains VP of marketing Lindsey Lindemulder, is also to test new markets: “While we’re on tour, we certainly want to meet new fans, build new fans, welcome new fans into the family, but also create content from that and see how we can use this fervent fan base … to be part of our storytelling.” Practice what you preach

For Cabinet Health, hitting the road is less about telling a story and more about showing that, as a brand, it is serious about its mission. The D.C.-based sustainable health care product company, which sells medicine for colds, allergies, and prescriptions via refillable glass containers, is running a 500-stop campaign called the Sustainable Swap Tour, on which it will switch out customers’ single-use plastic medicine bottles for refillable ones outside of Target stores, its national partner. Cabinet Health’s mission as a company is to eliminate single-use plastic from medicine with its glass pill bottle alternative. Launched on March 6, the Swap Tour aims to trail the East Coast, end in California by the end of the summer, and achieve its goal of saving 50,000 pounds of plastic waste from landfills. Cabinet’s hatchback trailer has already visited 141 cities on its lineup and the brand says it’s saved 1,935 pounds of plastic from medicine cabinets.

The planning process requires a matrix of creative and logistic thinking–after all, a 500-stop road trip is “no easy feat,” co-founder and president Russell Gong says. From sequencing the route, staffing and managing events, and coordinating social amplifications, the brand and marketing team have their work cut out for them–and that’s without losing a lug nut on the road (because, yes, the wheels of the Medicine Mobile nearly fell off on its way up the West Coast once).

“Our advice to anyone considering an experiential activation on the road like this would be to start small and scale. Good intentions go nowhere without flawless execution and a great consumer experience so start with a small pilot, collect learnings on what worked well and what didn’t, and then optimize the experience before committing on a national level,” Gong says. Discover new markets

For Orem, Utah-based Yoodlize, an equipment rental marketplace platform, working out of a converted school bus is not only great for passive marketing — it also really cuts down on brick-and-mortar overhead, and serves as a great strategy for reaching new customers. CEO Jason Fairbourne and his wife, Yoodlize co-founder Natalie Fairbourne, retrofitted a vintage school bus to serve as both a home and mobile marketing billboard, so they could break into the California marketplace in 2023 after running the business out of their home in Utah for four years. A record-breaking 400 Yoodlize accounts were created between September and December while they lived in and drove the bus around the state.

The Fairbornes renovated the inside themselves, renting all the needed equipment through Yoodlize. They’ll work out of the bus for a few weeks at a time by leasing spots on the corners of busy intersections, for $500 a month, on average. For that month, they’ll invite fellow entrepreneurs to join them on the bus roof, which has been converted into a deck with bistro lights, tables, and chairs, for pizza nights or networking events. They’ll also drive around town and park outside of local events — such as San Francisco 49ers games — to gain exposure and give locals an opportunity to download the Yoodlize app by scanning a QR code on the side of the bus.

Now with one bus in California and a second in Utah, Jason calls the buses a “super hack,” because they work as a marketing strategy no matter where they are. “Even though it’s passive, it stands out and it catches people’s attention,” he adds, noting that influencers, professionals, and fellow founders will knock on the door to chat regardless of whether or not an event is happening. They’ll be back in California for a few weeks to attend the Climate Tech Conference in April, and raise a second round of funding for the app — so California locals, don’t be surprised if you see a bright blue bus parked outside of an investment firm this spring. Pop-up anywhere

And then there’s the most obvious benefit to taking your brand on the road: getting customers’ attention. “Parking a colorful truck in a high-traffic area is super disruptive,” says Shannon Otto, a senior marketing director who heads pop-up events for Brooklyn-based hair care brand, Amika. That kind of disruption has been part of the brand’s strategy over the past three years, she adds.

When Amika first launched in 2022, it deployed a truck wrapped with images of its hydro rush shampoo and conditioner to Soho and Williamsburg in New York–close to headquarters–with 4,000 samples ready to pass out. The team there ran out of samples the first day, and fielded lines wrapped around the block.

That’s why Amika kicked off 2024 with a pop-up road tour, sending a bright orange truck from Nashville, to Austin, then on to Houston, and ending in Miami on March 24. “We really married the immersiveness of the brick-and-mortar pop-up with the ease of discoverability with the truck,” Otto says, noting that for the latest tour, customers could walk inside the truck, shop product displays, and even take pictures in the shower-shaped selfie station. The brand has also leaned on its partnerships and parked its truck outside of Sephora locations, since its products sell inside the beauty retailer. The crew has adjusted their sample forecasting to keep the truck stocked with more samples and better interact with that growing number of people that show up — further reinforcing the success and strategy for the marketing tactic.

If nothing else, create content Studs, a New York City-based ear piercing business, was founded on the idea of reimagining ear piercing experiences by using only needles and never guns. The brand’s studios are often decorated in trendy, bright neon colors, and co-founders Lisa Bubbers and Anna Harman sought to replicate the studio experience when they invested in Studs on Wheels, a mini-Studs Studio in a trailer that they truck to various locations around the country, to reach customers in new locations.

Those opportunities, Bubbers explains, were meticulously selected based on high-foot traffic. At each stop, hundreds of customers have waited in lines wrapped around blocks to get pierced. The brand took Studs on Wheels to markets in Brooklyn, college campuses like USC and UCLA, as well as Bravo Con in Las Vegas, which had 30,000 attendees. So called Bravo-lebrities, or well known stars from the Bravo network, such as Reza Farahan of Shahs of Sunset, and Daisy Kelliher and Aesha Jean of Below Deck, even turned up for piercings.

There’s only so much activity that can happen at an ear piercing salon, which is why the founders employ additional marketing tactics like a spin-to-win wheel with Studs swag, which allows the brand to collect email addresses from customers.