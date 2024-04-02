Why Chipotle Made Its Own Video Game to Give Away $1 Million Worth of Burritos

Video games and Mexican food don’t have much to do with one another, but Chipotle found a way to wrap the two into a compelling marketing campaign.

Starting at noon PST on April 2, Chipotle is holding a 36-hour video game competition and giving away $1 million worth of burritos.

The Newport Beach, California-based Mexican food chain built a video game called Burrito Vault, which gives players four chances a day to guess two exact burrito orders–out of what the company says is more than 1 billion possible combinations. The first 50,000 players who correctly guess the orders on April 2 and April 3 will win a buy-on-get-one code for Chipotle entrees, redeemable only on April 4, National Burrito Day, totalling 100,000 potential BOGO codes for giveaway. Chipotle is offering other opportunities for customers to score with its video game: Anyone who correctly guesses the Burrito Vault order is automatically entered into Chipotle’s National Burrito Day sweepstakes, through which 53 winners–the same number of ingredients featured on Chipotle’s menu–will be randomly selected to win free burritos for a year. The company claims that the total sum of prizes is valued at more than $1 million.

Why go through the trouble of building a video game designed to last just 36 hours? Because customers have already proven the strategy works. “Burrito Vault is inspired by the popularity of word puzzles, which have swept the nation and become a daily ritual for so many of our fans and team members,” said Chris Brandt, chief brand officer in the press release.

Chipotle isn’t the only brand embracing gaming. In January, Hilton Hotels launched a similar promotion through which players could earn rewards points towards their Hilton membership status by playing games in its virtual Roblox hotel. Marketing within the video game world has also grown in popularity for businesses, particularly because ads in gaming spaces like Twitch, Activision Blizzard, and Anzu are viewed more than ads in other media spots like social media or audio advertising, according to a report by international public relations company Dentsu and advertising agency Lumen Research. Of course, the use of gaming for marketing predates Twitch and Roblox. Captain Crunch put CDs of its cereal-themed PC game, Captain Crunch’s Crunchling Adventure, in its cereal boxes in 1999. And ahead of the 1999 premiere of Toy Story 2, Pixar released a computer a game that fans could find in Nestle’s Frosted Shreddies boxes.

Chipotle has historically been creative with its burrito-themed marketing. In 2022, the company launched a game on Roblox through which the first 100,000 players to roll a burrito could earn a code for a free entree. Ahead of the 2023 men’s professional basketball championship game, Chipotle hosted a text-to-win Twitter giveaway called “Free-Pointer,” through which up to 10,500 customers could win a free entree when a player scored a 3-pointer during a game.