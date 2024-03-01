Why Did Elderly Protesters Rail Against Dropbox at an Adweek Conference?

There’s never a dull moment in New York City, and for Adweek Commerceweek conference-goers, that sentiment was especially true on Wednesday where a crowd of 30 elderly folks stood outside of the Midtown office and “protested” Dropbox. Police were eventually called to the scene and the crowd peacefully dispersed.

The protest pulled attention from attendees inside, pedestrians passing on the street, and local Instagram account What Is New York, which posted a video of the event that gained more than 25,000 likes.

That’s exactly what the organizers of the protest–which was actually a marketing stunt to promote an early-stage creative software startup called Air–wanted. Air’s whole selling point is that it’s “attempting to win where Dropbox is failing,” according to Ariel Rubin, head of content. “The challenge today is that the logistics have gotten too complicated,” he says, adding that established players like Dropbox and Google Drive are examples of platforms that are supposed to be a tool for creatives, but end up being time-consuming logistical headaches. Shane Hegde and Tyler Strand founded Air in 2017 to simplify those logistics for marketers and media pros. Now the platform manages nearly 100 million images, videos, PDFs, and any other form of media for over 2,000 businesses–or roughly 100,000 users.

“We always want to go where our customer is. With a protest at an Adweek conference, we thought it’d be fun to do that literally,” Rubin adds, specifically because 300 CMOs and CROs would be present.

Rubin says that coverage started popping up on Reddit, TikTok, and FB during and after the event, which boosted traffic to Air’s homepage and its “cheeky” landing page Silicon Gables, a satiric webpage on Air’s website that poses as a support center for aged software. “It was the biggest driver of traffic from organic social in the past 12 months, and garnered our highest number of pageviews this year,” Rubin says. Planning a protest was a relatively simple process as well. “The concept was to gather a cohort of elderly retirees holding up signs that said ‘Retire Dropbox’ and ‘I was 28 when I started downloading this file’ to the entrance of Adweek’s annual Commerceweek conference,” Rubin explains. Air hired a publicity company, which helped find a group of actors in their 60s and 70s, then wrote chants for the actors to memorize, and even brought a fake news crew to the scene.