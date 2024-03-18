Why Humility Is So Important to Startup Success, According to This Accelerator Hub

Embarc Collective, a Tampa-based nonprofit accelerator network for technology startups, is celebrating five-year anniversaries for 96 percent of its startup community. CEO Lakshmi Shenoy founded the organization in 2018, but officially launched in 2019, with an initial cohort of 25 businesses in need of incubating and business development services.

Now, five years later, 24 of those startups are still operating in defiance of the odds.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

While small businesses grew at record-breaking rates last year-25 percent more businesses launched during the first half of 2023 than they did in 2022, according to a Yelp report–barely 50 percent of startups make it to a fifth year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those Embarc Collective startups have succeeded largely because of the structure and mentorship the program provides. The accelerator works with its startups, which now total over 125 companies, for an average of two years and leverages a network of roughly 15 successful entrepreneurs who are paid as mentors for incoming firms. Each approach is tailored to a startup’s individual needs, for a monthly fee, and each mentor coaches entrepreneurs through a different function of growth–such as fundraising, product development, sales, or marketing–depending on the startup’s specific need.

But Shenoy notes that there are also some characteristics that successful founders in the accelerator share, including drive, humility, and a solutions-oriented mindset: Keep Your Head Down

“The community of entrepreneurs that we have attracted exhibit a level of drive and focus–they’re always heads down. They’re not talking about the work, they’re doing the work,” Shenoy says. It’s good to want to talk about business, but the entrepreneurs that typically end up succeeding are the ones who don’t have time to talk because they’re busy perfecting products or talking to customers, she adds.

This measure is also a good assessment of whether or not entrepreneurs are capable of achieving certain milestones, Shenoy says, because it gives a clear idea of what drives them. Those who are intensely focused on their brand are often more viable in the long run than founders who are more keen on talking about it. Humility Helps

Another key factor that Shenoy finds in successful startups is an understanding that they’re solving a problem that’s bigger than themselves. By that, she means that prioritizing customer needs and a solution that will make their lives better is a founders’ intent, even if it’s different from what an entrepreneur initially thought. Additionally, founders who are engaged with peers and are willing to learn from its community are stronger candidates for long-term business success as well, she adds. “Start-up life is an endurance sport,” she says, adding that entrepreneurs need to be solution-oriented–whether that be for navigating cash flows, pleasing a dissatisfied customer, or creating a product roadmap–on top of demonstrating grit and resilience if they want to make it to that five-year mark and beyond.