Why Olipop Is Taking a Page Out of Oscar Mayer’s Marketing Playbook

The soda brand is paying to send two ‘best friends’ on a cross-country trip. All they have to do is drink Olipop and make the business look good.

Not sure how to market to your customers? Put them to work.

At least that’s what Oakland, California-based Olipop soda brand is doing with the rollout of its “Dream Job” marketing campaign, which will send two “Senior Soda Consultants” across the U.S. on an all-expenses paid trip on which they will be required to drink Olipop’s healthier-for-you soda and share their experience on social media.

The position opened Wednesday and aims to find two real best friends who are kings (or queens) when it comes to making content. The duo will need to have their bags packed by the week of April 5th, when they will start their trip from an as-yet-undetermined East Coast city. Chad Wilson, Olipop’s head of marketing, says the trip is part of a broader campaign that began in Miami at the beginning of February that features murals by local artists and engagements on boats and in airports. This localized marketing, which will extend to an additional four cities that have yet to be announced, is aimed at celebrating the communities and customers that helped Olipop’s revenue jump from $75 million in 2022 to $200 million last year.

“What we started to notice was the enthusiasm of the locals and how people were getting excited about what was going on in the city–and that was always the intent,” Wilson says, adding that seeing positive responses on social media encouraged him to localize marketing even more on the ground, beyond its 30,000 retail placements. The idea took less than three weeks to put together and organize.

“We just want them to spend time in the city and make memories together as friends,” Wilson says of the Olipop ambassadors, adding that friendship is part of the brand’s overall messaging and aligns with its Real Love Makes Us campaign, which ran last year and featured singer Camila Cabello. Olipop posted the opportunity to its website and LinkedIn, and is promoting it through its social media where interested parties can submit their résumés and content-making experience. The brand’s looking for people who have great chemistry as friends, love to travel, know how to create compelling content, and are “obviously fans of Olipop.” The brand’s TikTok announcement already has 130,000 views and the site has received hundreds of applications since opening this morning.