Yes, Companies Still Use Personality Tests. Here’s Why

Apparently a lot, according to a number of businesses that have implemented personality tests into their hiring processes, team-building activities, and time management strategies. And while these assessments–like Myers-Briggs and the Enneagram test –may not be scientifically backed, some founders say that their gleaned benefits make them an asset in the workplace.

Serial entrepreneur Alexandria Agresta says all of the above. For the past 11 years, she’s been a leadership development consultant and relies on personality tests to serve as an instruction manual for filling roles. She primarily uses the Human Design test, a personal assessment created in 1987 by a Canadian businessman named Robert Alan Krakower. The test uses the time, place, and date a person is born to distinguish a person into one of six archetypes: generator, manifesting generator, projector, manifester, opportunist, and reflector.

Of course, an assessment that resembles astrology–with a reliance on factors outside of a person’s control–in a manner like Human Design could be problematic if a business were to use it definitively. With any personality test, businesses should be mindful of grounds for discrimination and bias, says Erica Wilson, associate attorney at Fisher Phillips law firm. Responses to a Myers-Briggs test could change depending on a person’s mood and mental health; likewise, an assessment that considers birth date could be problematic as it pertains to age and ability.

While Wilson says she “would strongly advise any of [her] clients against considering the stars when they are hiring”–some entrepreneurs have found different types of personality tests to be beneficial for various aspects of employee management and engagement. Any assessment must be a tool that measures attributes that are “job-related and consistent with business necessity,” Wilson says, adding that there are professional frameworks, like the Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures, that explain how employers can validate assessments for screening out applicants, regardless of what those tests are.

So why are so many founders drawn to such assessments? And can they make a difference in how they build a business?