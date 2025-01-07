TD Bank
Sponsored Content
Succession Planning for Growth & Impact: The Mid-Market Approach
Succession planning is a key feature of any business — and the stakes only get higher at the mid-market level.
JAN 7, 2025
In this thought-provoking panel, Inc. and TD Bank will team up to share valuable insights on the best succession programs, whether you’re contemplating something as small as leveraged dividends or as large as the full sale of your business, tailored to each company’s size, goals, and risk tolerance.
YOU’LL LEARN
- Why companies with solid and well thought out business succession plans report 60% confidence ratings from their boards, according to Gartner, compared to 18% for those without written plans
- How the best succession programs combine strategy and creativity to ensure long-term success and future growth
- How to escape the common trap of delaying or avoiding the succession planning process — and embrace a more proactive approach
This Morning
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders