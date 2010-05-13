Twitter is beta testing what is tentatively being called "Twitter Business Center". No word on when it may actually launch publicly. But, this is something small to midsize businesses may want to watch for in the months ahead.

Twitter Business Center has a few key features that I think will really attract businesses:

1. First and foremost, Twitter is offering a service to vet and issue verification badges for businesses. This would be Twitter's way of reassuring customers/followers that - yes - we really are Wiffle Ball, Inc. (for example).

2. Customers/followers would be able to send direct messages to the company allowing privacy to discuss account information.

3. Companies will be able to add on contributors themelves.