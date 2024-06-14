Tempus AI IPO: Shares Begin Trading, and More IPOs Are on the Way

Shares of the AI medical data company see an early pop in its IPO, as founder Eric Lefkofsky takes his fourth company public.

When shares of Tempus AI began trading Friday, it was familiar territory for founder Eric Lefkofsky. The IPO of the genetics testing and medical data firm marked the fourth time the serial entrepreneur has taken a company public.

Tempus shares intially shot up quickly by more than 12 percent to more than $41 a share once trading began around midday, as investors looked for alternate ways to invest in the artificial intelligence boom jumped on board the company. Tempus priced at the top of its expected $35 to $37 range, raising over $410 million and resulting in a valuation of $6.1 billion.

The Chicago-based company provides data and analytics tools for precision medicine and could be leading the charge for other healthcare-related IPOs in the months to come. Here’s a closer look at Tempus, its background, and its public offering. What is Tempus?

Tempus uses artificial intelligence to efficiently process medical data. The company has built a number of platforms for oncology, neuropsychiatry, cardiology, infectious disease (through COVID), and radiology, which it says it hopes will ensure patients are given the right drug at the right time to extend their lifespan. Who founded Tempus?

Eric Lefkofsky, who also was a co-founder of Groupon, founded Tempus. In addition to Groupon, he’s taken two other startups public: InnerWorkings in 2006 and Echo Global Logistics in 2009. Both were later sold to private equity companies. He will remain firmly in control of the company following the IPO, as well. Tempus has given his stake in the company 30 votes per share, giving him 65% of the voting power after the public offering.

How did Tempus get started? Lefkofsky founded Tempus in 2015, about a year and a half after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. “I was perplexed at how little data was a part of her care,” he told Forbes last April. “I became fixated with this idea that there was all this background technology that had been created for other industries that could be applied to healthcare and certainly could be applied to cancer care, and could help physicians make high quality, data-driven decisions.”

Ryan Fukushima was recruited as the company’s first employee (and now serves as chief operating officer).

“Businesses are best when there is some personal motivation, when you are trying to solve a problem that is personal to you,” Lefkofsky has said. How many employees does Tempus have?

Tempus currently has approximately 2,300 employees, according to its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Included among those are roughly 250 PhDs and MDs. Where will Tempus trade?

Tempus is trading on the Nasdaq marketplace. What is Tempus’s ticker symbol?

The company trades under the symbol TEM. Is Tempus profitable?

No. And it has been candid that it will need additional funding. Tempus had a net loss of $214 million in 2023, with revenues of $532 million. That was a bit better than the previous year, though, when it lost $290 million on revenue of $321 million. What other health companies are looking to IPO?