The Attack on Baltimore’s Mayor Is a New Low for the Anti-DEI Movement

The tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last week, which killed six people, has set off a firestorm across social media — but not for the reasons it should. Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott came under attack on social media for simply existing as a Black man , with prominent individuals such as Utah state representative Phil Lyman (R) and Florida congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini (R) attributing the tragedy to diversity, equity, and inclusion and calling Scott “Baltimore’s DEI mayor.”

Scott, who was elected by the people of Baltimore and who won 70 percent of the vote, responded to the racist attacks when speaking with MSNBC’s Joy Reid by saying, “I know, and we know, and you know very well that Black men, and young Black men in particular, have been the bogeyman for those who are racist and think that only straight, wealthy White men should have a say in anything.”

Such critics, Scott points out, “don’t have the courage to say the ‘N-word.'” Instead, they hide behind coded language and insinuations. Recent years have seen a resurgence of racial resentment fueled largely by White nationalists parading as champions of free speech while pretending to hide their anti-Blackness.

It’s clear that “DEI” is the new code word for racists in the same way that “woke” became a lightning rod for anti-Blackness. Right before our eyes, DEI programs and initiatives meant to bring forth an environment of acceptance and understanding and to level the playing field for historically marginalized entrepreneurs are under attack across the country. This attack against an elected official during a time of tragedy is a new low in the fight to try and undermine the meaning and importance of DEI while attempting to exacerbate feelings of isolation and irrelevance among minority communities.