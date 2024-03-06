Empowering Black Women Founders for Financial Success

When I started my business 12 years ago, I had little to no knowledge about many things that, in hindsight, could have made my journey easier. One of those things was a genuine understanding of my finances.

I did know that building a media company alone would be challenging. I had a great role model in my father, Marvin “Rosco” Carr, who launched two successful cheesesteak stores in Philadelphia in the late ’80s and early ’90s. He taught me how to make a mean cheesesteak, but he also taught me that entrepreneurship meant freedom. And he showed me the importance of using this freedom wisely by purchasing properties in South and West Philly to add to his family’s generational wealth.

With this in mind, I embarked on my own journey, bright-eyed and hopeful. I found out quite quickly that navigating the choppy waters of entrepreneurship in fashion and publishing, especially as a Black woman, requires a clear understanding of the financial undercurrents of business. In fact, financial knowledge isn’t just power — it’s business survival and it’s business breakthrough. Understanding Your Financial Status

You, like any entrepreneur, have unique strengths and challenges. Let’s not shy away from it: As Black women, we have to climb steep hills in our financial journeys. But understanding your financial status is the first step towards getting in control. Focusing on the funds you have available and in front of you instead of pitching, creating decks, and presentations for funding that will likely not happen will save you time, stress, and disappointment. And if you need more proof that no help is coming via VC funding, look up all the stats.

In 2021, Crunchbase highlighted that Black women founders received less than 0.5 percent of venture capital funding. You read that right: Even after the 2020 call to action against the lack of funding available to us, it was still less than 1 percent. Now, given the lawsuit against the Fearless Fund — and given that a ruling dismantling the program would endanger other funding programs — it’s safe to say that the odds of securing VC funding as a Black woman are abysmal.

Look, I’m not trying to depress you. I’m trying to say that it’s OK. It’s probably not your fault you’re not getting funding or the loans you qualify for. But you can focus on what you can control. Get clear about your earnings, spending, and savings. Know what’s coming in, where it’s going, and how much is being tucked away for the future. This transparency can empower you to make informed decisions and strategize effectively. Establishing Your Financial Goals

No matter the odds, having clear financial goals is crucial. I used to think in such vague terms about my business and what I thought success meant. Once I got clear on what I needed for my survival, as well as to thrive and grow, it became easier to reach the goals I set for myself and my business. These goals give you a roadmap and a sense of direction amidst the myriad challenges that come with running a business and the many other hats involved with living life. Set both short-term and long-term financial goals and then work out a plan to achieve them.

Surviving Isn’t Enough: Strive to Thrive I touched on this above, but it’s an important mindset shift to see past mere survival. It’s tempting to aim just for the “break-even point,” especially when the odds seem stacked against you. But aiming to thrive rather than survive sets a positive trajectory for your business and positions you for growth.