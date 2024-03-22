Get Ahead of Envy — Learn to Thrive in Your Lane

It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of attaining success, especially when it seems like everyone around you is in the middle of the gravitational pull of society’s “success narrative.” Focusing too heavily on other entrepreneurs around you who seem to have it all can allow an unhealthy habit to creep in — envy.

Envy can overshadow your achievements and negatively impact your perspective. The beauty of your journey shouldn’t be tarnished by comparison or envy. Life isn’t a race, and success isn’t a competition; after all, not everyone starts at the same time or with the same equipment. The real power lies in acknowledging, accepting, and celebrating where you are and who you are right now.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The effects of envy can be amplified by social media. Social media often presents a skewed representation of success, exacerbating feelings of comparison. Therefore, it’s essential for entrepreneurs, particularly Black women entrepreneurs who already face unique challenges and pressures, to cultivate healthy social media habits. This might include setting some boundaries around social media usage, focusing on inspirational content rather than comparative content, or using social media as a tool for connection, research, and support. Envy, if left unchecked, can undermine an entrepreneur’s success in several ways. First, it can divert attention and energy from your goals and aspirations. Instead of focusing on progress and growth, you might become preoccupied with the achievements of others, leading to a lack of focus and productivity in your businesses. It can also distort your perception of success: You may measure your success based on someone else’s achievements rather than your own unique goals and milestones. This can lead to unrealistic expectations and then to disappointment.

While it can be challenging to overcome envy, there are ways to conquer it. Consider the practice of deliberate gratitude. Gratitude helps to refocus our perspectives, reminding us of our accomplishments, however big or small they might be. This practice enables us to realize that we’re progressing, albeit at our own pace, which can allow us to sidestep the trap of comparing ourselves to other entrepreneurs. More importantly, it encourages us to feel contented and joyful for this moment, for “now” itself.

Another way to overcome envy is to engage in more open conversations with your trusted community, whether in person or online. Share your honest feelings, struggles, wins, and losses with them. Being open about your feelings can reduce stress, and trusted friends or mentors can provide perspective or advice. Remember, there’s wisdom in your community. Lastly, take a break when you need it. Distancing yourself from social media, even briefly, can significantly reduce the stress of comparison. Part of this process could even involve unfollowing or muting toxic personalities who inadvertently or purposefully stoke the fires of discord on social media. Once you’ve gotten that time back from doom scrolling, use that break to indulge in self-care, learn a new skill, or dive into a good book. When I started to journal first thing in the morning, I noticed a drop in both my stress and my unnecessary social media usage.

Remember, you are on a unique journey, entirely your own. In the words of author Alice Walker, “Jealousy is being nervous about something that has never, and probably won’t ever, belong to you.”