Redefining Your Banking Relationship

We are now in an era when self-empowerment and financial independence hold unprecedented significance. Merging both aspects is imperative for Black women, who tend to be their families’ primary, sole, or co-breadwinners. One of the prerequisites to this, albeit not often highlighted, is–especially as an entrepreneur–building a robust understanding of those who manage our money: the bankers. I say “understanding” because banking isn’t just a task; it’s a relationship and a partnership that can change the course of your financial journey.

The importance of familiarizing yourself with your banker transcends basic transactions like contributing savings and making withdrawals. For a long time, though, I never went into my bank’s nearby branch, and used my bank’s app for most transactions. With my accountant and bookkeeper doing most of my large transactions, it seemed a beautiful convenience — but it led to isolation, and an almost intimidating relationship with my bank.

I remember walking by my local branch one time, peering in from the outside, wondering what the hell really went on in there. Then I needed a document from the bank to pay an overseas client, and what should have taken a few days took weeks of back and forth. I realized I needed to prioritize getting to know the people handling my money and get a better understanding of what services they provide. Unfortunately, specific data on Black women’s interactions with bankers is scarce. However, we can infer from broader data on racial disparities in banking and financial services. According to the FDIC’s 2021 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households, 13.8 percent of Black households were unbanked, compared with just 2.5 percent of White households. Moreover, there have been a few studies that have found that Black business owners are less likely to receive bank loans than their White counterparts. This suggests that Black individuals, including women, may have less interaction with bankers due to systemic barriers.

However, building strong relationships with bankers can offer Black women a wealth of benefits, starting with improved financial literacy. Building a solid relationship with a banker can also provide a sense of security and trust. In the often complex world of finance, having a trusted adviser who is separate from your business and can be objective can give you peace of mind. My visits to my local branch and getting to know my banker paid off — I needed that same document again recently, and the whole process took only three business days.

Another key benefit is the potential for better loan and credit opportunities. A strong relationship can lead to more favorable terms on loans, credit cards, and other financial products. Bankers who know their clients well are more likely to consider factors beyond credit scores when making lending decisions, which can result in better rates and terms. Feel free to ask questions and seek clarification on banking matters you need help understanding. There’s no shame in not knowing every finance acronym out there; finding answers that make sense for your business and understanding what opportunities are available will only increase your chances of success. Proactively seeking out banking institutions prioritizing diversity and inclusion is also a powerful strategy. These institutions are more likely to understand and cater to our unique financial needs and challenges. The financial services industry itself also has an excellent opportunity to better connect with Black women throughout their wealth journeys.