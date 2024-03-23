Breaking Barriers: How Storytelling Is Changing the Landscape for Black Business Owners

A few weeks ago, when I moderated a panel about social media at SXSW at Inc. Founders House, Lisa J. of BK Beauty shared a story with the audience. She said that a few years back, when she stopped posting for a while, she started to receive messages from followers asking if everything was OK, saying that they missed her. As a non-influencer, I was taken aback. And yes, I was also weirded out. How could these people feel that they knew Lisa well enough to miss her?

Then, it dawned on me: these followers must have felt a powerful and genuine connection to Lisa. Then I thought about what that meant for her brand, BK Beauty, and I realized that the magic of this connection came from years of sharing and storytelling about how Lisa built her brand.

The world’s greatest innovations begin with filling a need and bringing those innovations to life with compelling and authentic storytelling. As an entrepreneur, you have the power to shape not only how the world perceives your business, but also how you’re perceived as a business owner. While you should always embrace innovation and technology for business growth, storytelling is just as important. It isn’t just about selling a product or a service but, at its core, about sharing and living the ethos of your business. It’s about imprinting your brand’s value and vision into every individual you interact with. These stories, rooted in triumphs, struggles, and shared experiences, are etching a new paradigm for Black entrepreneurship. And with each new story told, they continue challenging misguided stereotypes and reshaping the narrative, blurring the lines that constrain and redefine the current business landscape.

Your individual story holds the power to create a genuine connection with your audience in a way that massive marketing campaigns sometimes can’t. The rise of brands like Mielle Organics and The Honey Pot smashed the misconceptions that Black women-owned businesses can only be in specific industries or “local only.” Monique Rodriguez and Beatrice Dixon have intimately shared their journeys through social media and public appearances, and this, along with innovative products, drove customer connection and the success of those brands. And these stories of Black-owned businesses that have achieved national or even global success help to reshape perceptions and expectations for our community.

The power of storytelling, when harnessed, can really upend the traditional business landscapes that pigeonhole new founders. Capable of moving mountains in terms of perception, storytelling can ingeniously tap into emotions, stir feelings, and connect consumers to brands on a deeper level. During the panel I spoke about above, Brandon Pena of 787 Coffee spoke passionately about the importance of storytelling for maintaining authenticity and connection: It is an integral part of how he runs his business, even down to the way he allowed his community to pick the logo of his brand, making them an essential part of the brand story. By crafting a rich and authentic narrative, you can secure your product’s position in the market sphere and knit an unbroken tapestry of trust with your consumers, paving the way for more personal and sustained relationships.

Viewing storytelling as part of your branding strategy means incorporating narratives of resilience, hurdles triumphed, and vision realized from the beginning. This gives your customers the opportunity to witness firsthand the journey of an idea morphing from a mere thought into a tangible object–a visceral experience that reaffirms their investment in the brand, be it time, resources, or even loyalty.