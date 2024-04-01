Uplifting Black Transgender Women

We’re currently in a critical moment in the fight to preserve the rights of transgender people.

Throughout the United States and the world, trans individuals and allies have been rallying against what the Human Rights Campaign calls an “unprecedented onslaught” of bigoted legislative proposals. Stigmatized and marginalized, yet remaining unbroken, Black transgender women in particular have experienced immense struggle and hardships. But while they do face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people, their stories of triumph are what truly define them.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we can envision a world where everyone’s identity is celebrated, and there is no need for particular months, weeks, or days to feel accepted and embraced. Diversity is the heart of our society and robust culture, and we should celebrate the often-marginalized voices within the community. Today, we focus on an exceptionally resilient group — Black transgender women entrepreneurs and leaders. Their victories, big or small, aren’t theirs alone. And their stories are brimming with personal courage. Miss Major Griffin-Gracy is a transgender activist who has been fighting for the rights of transgender women of color for more than 40 years. She was present at the Stonewall uprising of 1969, widely regarded as a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Miss Major has been working to raise awareness of the issues facing transgender, gender variant, and intersex people in California prisons, jails, detention centers, and beyond. She served as the executive director of the Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project until 2015, when she retired.

Angelica Ross is another trailblazing transgender leader. She is the president of Miss Ross Inc. and the founder of TransTech Social Enterprises, a program that helps people lift themselves out of poverty through technical training and digital social impact work. As if that weren’t enough, the self-taught computer programmer is also a successful actress, with roles in the drama series Pose and the anthology horror series American Horror Story.

As the first openly transgender woman of color elected to the Minneapolis City Council (she’s now in her third term), Andrea Jenkins has been a driving force in promoting inclusivity and acceptance. Her commitment to community development and economic empowerment has left an indelible mark on the business landscape. She is also a writer, performance artist, poet, and activist. Elle Moxley is a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network as well as the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an organization that uplifts Black trans people through advocacy and community-building. Moxley has also been outspoken about the failure to include trans women in various social justice movements properly and is known for co-organizing the first National Day of Action for Black Trans Women in 2015.