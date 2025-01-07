SUBSCRIBE
The UPS Store

Sponsored Content

BY INC-CUSTOM-STUDIO

JAN 7, 2025
man sunrise thinking

Shutterstock Images

“Every morning, the first thing I do is clear my headspace. Before I even check my email, I spend 10 to 15 minutes in quiet meditation followed by another 10 to 15 minutes deliberately visualizing the day ahead. Then I do one simple thing that has become a critical part of my routine: I write down on paper a single thing that I absolutely must get accomplished in the next 24 hours.”

Sunil Thomas, cofounder and CEO of mobile app analytic company CleverTap

Inc Logo
This Morning

The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders