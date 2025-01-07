The UPS Store
JAN 7, 2025
“Every morning, the first thing I do is clear my headspace. Before I even check my email, I spend 10 to 15 minutes in quiet meditation followed by another 10 to 15 minutes deliberately visualizing the day ahead. Then I do one simple thing that has become a critical part of my routine: I write down on paper a single thing that I absolutely must get accomplished in the next 24 hours.”
—Sunil Thomas, cofounder and CEO of mobile app analytic company CleverTap
