The UPS Store
Paid Content
Convert More Customers With These Shopping Cart Hacks
To beef up your transaction completions, avoid these mistakes.
Shopping cart abandonment is an important key performance indicator (KPI). You can track your own cart abandonment rate using Google Analytics’ enhanced e-commerce feature. To beef up your transaction completions, avoid these mistakes:
- Lack of images: Displaying a thumbnail image in the customer’s cart throughout the checkout process helps them remember what they’re actually purchasing.
- Confusing navigation: Make navigation between the store and the cart easy. Add a prominent button to your primary navigational menu so customers can access their shopping cart with one simple click.
- Surprise shipping fees: Waiving shipping fees is another great strategy to reduce shopping cart abandonment. E-commerce expert Stitch Labs, found that, among other benefits, offering free shipping can boost a site’s revenue by 10 percent.
- No live chat option on your product pages: By implementing a live chat option on your site, you can interact with shoppers and more easily determine the reasons for cart abandonment.
This Morning
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders