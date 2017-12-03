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Keep Your Best Employees with These 3 Tips
Here’s how employers can show employees they matter and reap the rewards.
No matter how many employees you have, your small business can be a place where they feel valued and empowered to do and be their best. That has an impact on the bottom line. Here’s how employers can show employees they matter and reap the rewards.
- Invest in employees’ growth and development. Even with a handful of employees, you can be a great leader by showing an interest in employees’ jobs and career aspirations and helping them develop. Look to discover what motivates your best people by getting to know their desires and then create appropriate learning and development opportunities. This can be a creative way to bring new talents and abilities to your team that will benefit your business.
- Create an environment of psychological safety. Great leaders also work hard to promote trust. They allow employees to take risks, and feel safe and motivated to experiment and exercise their creativity, communicate ideas openly, and provide input on major decisions. In this type of work culture, it’s safe to disagree and give your boss honest feedback. Small businesses, where there are many opportunities for everyone to pitch in and help, are especially well-suited to this type of culture.
- Display the leadership strength of humility. People don’t respect leaders who can’t admit when they’re wrong. Leaders need to accept a learning opportunity from others; they need to ask for help; they need to show themselves as real human beings. Be humble and watch employee loyalty soar.
This Morning
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