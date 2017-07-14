Shipped, Showcased, Sold: The 3-S Approach to Product Design

Plan your product design around how it will be shipped, showcased, and sold. Your product may be great, but if the merchandising part of it hasn’t been carefully thought out it will never get the attention it deserves. For example, the inventors of Wacky Links, colorful, bendable tubes that kids can use for a variety of crafts, could have decided to package them in hanging plastic baggies because most retailers have a slatwall hook section to accommodate this type of packaging.