20 LGBTQ Business Leaders on the Importance of Visibility

The best way to navigate a world where people might not want you around is to be proud of what you bring to the table.

When it comes to being an entrepreneur, Andrew Nicol says his identity as a gay man has been a boon rather than a hindrance. “I feel very grateful that’s the case,” says the founder and CEO of Element Brooklyn, a sustainable candle company based in New York. “I know it’s not always the case for everyone.”

Navigating the business world as a member of the LGBTQ community is not easy for many. As longtime LGBTQ rights advocate and business leader Brian Ellner notes, fewer than half of LGBTQ folks are out at work, and fewer than 1 percent of Fortune 500 companies have an LGBTQ board member. But many LGBTQ business leaders and entrepreneurs believe that despite the challenges of coming out–and the cyclical backlash around DEI initiatives–visibility is incredibly important when it comes to finding success in business. Marc Coleman, founder and CEO of the Tactile Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, notes that as a Black and gay man, he’s had trouble accessing networks, raising funds, and feeling like he can be his authentic self in certain workplaces and environments. He says the solution has been “to live loud and proud,” and to build a culture within his own company that prioritizes equity and visibility.

Inc. spoke to other business leaders to get their point of view on visibility, and their advice for young LGBTQ people entering the business world. Vyra Scher, founder of Lechery, a sustainable hosiery company “I don’t believe my identity as a transwoman has significantly impacted my career, either positively or negatively. During the initial years of Lechery, I wasn’t open about being trans, and no one asked me about it. It was only when I witnessed the increasing negativity in the news toward the transgender community that I decided to come out. Despite society’s attempts to diminish our worth, I wanted to demonstrate that people like me can be normal, functioning members of society and competent business leaders. “If you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community and are publicly open about it, it’s crucial to research whether the company you’re applying to supports LGBTQ+ employees. Look for inclusive policies, diversity programs, and employee resource groups. If you’re not open about your identity, it’s still important to speak up and defend the community when negative remarks occur. If you find that the organization is overwhelmingly opposed to your beliefs, it might not be the right place for you.”

Marc Coleman, founder and CEO of the Tactile Group, a software development agency and Inc. 5000 company “Being a Black, LGBTQ CEO is complicated, especially in these dangerous times that my Black and LGBTQ communities are facing. It is even more critical to be visible. The danger in this visibility is physical, emotional, and financial. On the other hand, being in charge means that I can bring my full authentic self to everything I do, and create a space for others to live in their full authenticity as well.” Brian Ellner, president of One Strategy Group, a c-suite-focused communications and strategy firm “When you think about how challenging the workplace is, just for any person, imagine how much more stressful it is if you are hiding a really fundamental part of yourself all day–worried about being caught, having to lie and make up what you did, right? You went on a date, you can’t talk about it. You have a significant other, you can’t talk about them. That is incredibly limiting to have to think about that versus the ease of just going through the day being who you are.”

Lanaya Irvin, CEO of Coqual, a global DEI think tank “I’ve always shown up in this world unapologetically, living and loving boldly.

As a Black queer leader, embracing difference was not a choice but a necessity.

I’ve dedicated much of my leadership to fighting for greater equity and inclusion, creating spaces where everyone can bring their most magical selves to work. To the younger generation entering business: Your authentic skin is your best skin. You belong in any room you choose to enter.” Andrew Nicol, founder and CEO of Element Brooklyn, a sustainable candle company “I definitely think my LGBTQ network has been instrumental in enabling me to launch. There’s a lot of category expertise among my peers in the space, and the networking opportunities that I’ve gotten have come from the New York LGBTQ community.” Soltan Bryce, general partner of Colorful Capital, an LGBTQ-focused investing firm “I have done a lot of advising of LGBTQ founders, and have some very simple advice: Do your homework on the market you’re trying to enter, and before you speak to anyone be able to answer the questions, ‘Why you? Why this problem? Why now?’ And be really excited about your answers to these questions.”

Sloane Ortel, chief investment officer of Ethical Capital Investment Collaborative, which helps investors create ethical portfolios “I think that for folks who are wondering how they make space for themselves in the industry, just know that there will be places where you simply should not work. It is foolish to believe that you can fundamentally augment or shift anything just by virtue of being a queer person in a boardroom. So what you need to do, if you are interested in having some kind of real impact, is find a special place. Either build it, or get there.” Ana Veselic, co-founder of Cousins Company, a content production studio and talent agency “At a certain point, you stop being queer and you start being good at what you do. And there’s another point in which you come back around to realizing, Oh, this is a special sort of superpower. Not to sound cheesy, but it’s a … it’s an added bonus. We’re raising some money right now for our business and doing an angel round. And we have found, if you talk about being queer as a strength, it’s a strength. If talk about it as ‘Oh, my oppressed-state minority status,’ then that’s what it becomes.”

Oswald Méndez, chief marketing officer of Canela Media, a multicultural television company geared toward Hispanic audiences “My identity has been defining. I started my career at a moment when being out as a gay man was not something that was highly publicized. The ’90s was a tough time to be out and gay in the corporate world, because there was a stigma attached to the AIDS pandemic. People looked at you sort of like, ‘Are we going to invest in this professional and this individual who could get sick?’ [The attitude was that] women got pregnant and gay men got AIDS. “To my younger self, I would say be less fearful of showing up with your true self. Worry more about what you bring to the table as an individual and people will respect you. I think that’s the same advice that I would give someone today, you know: Show up authentically and earn the respect of others and treat others with respect. And hopefully that will lead to a mutually respectful relationship.”

Tomik Dash, publisher of Fag Rag Magazine, a queer arts publication “Your queerness is a strength for you to embody. Wield it! Do not waste even one second of your time in spaces where you can not live in the full experience of your humanity. Also, do not dignify people with your presence if they do not honor every facet of what makes you the beautiful, dynamic, and inspiring bad bitch that you truly are.” William Burckart, co-founder of Colorful Capital, an LGBTQ-focused investment firm “There’s this prevailing culture where gay people, broadly defined, were not included in these kind of circles of trust. They’re not getting invited to the golf course to make new connections. They’re not getting invited to the cocktail parties because maybe so-and-so’s wife isn’t comfortable with [same-sex relationships]. I think this reinforces the need for groups like Start Out, and Out in Finance, where you can find your community and then kind of leverage progress that’s already been made by others.” Lee Badgett, chief economist and founding partner of Koppa, an LGBTI+ economic empowerment organization “I think it’s great to have corporations involved. I know that’s a very controversial position in the LGBTQ community right now, but I think we want companies that employ a lot of people to be good employers, to do the right thing, and to acknowledge that we exist. They have a very powerful voice, you know, like it or not, so I think that’s it’s important for them to be really visible. And that’s the good thing about Pride, is that it’s about visibility, right? So long as they align their internal values with external values, they’ll have created an equitable workplace.”

Adam Scher, co-founder and design director of CMYK, a creative studio “Entrepreneurship has allowed me to fully embrace who I am, and set a precedent for inclusivity in the workplace. My openness encourages others to be themselves, creating a diverse workplace where our differences are celebrated and our work is strengthened. After all, if we can’t bring our true selves to work, how can we perform at our best?” Marisa Hodgdon, co-founder and managing partner of Sidelines.vc, an investment firm connecting investors with marginalized founders and companies “Some people choose privacy and that should be respected. But if you do choose to be out as an LGBTQI individual, it may help you to gauge who you want to bring into your orbit. Whether you’re doing business with a partner, raising money from investors, or hiring talent to be a part of your organization, if someone signals they are uncomfortable with your identity, they may not be the right collaborator or contributor.”

Khalid El Khatib, CMO of Consumer Reports, a consumer advocacy nonprofit “I think that everyone felt like there was this watershed moment in 2012 and then beyond, when it came to Supreme Court recognition of gay marriage, and people felt there would be an acceleration of LGBTQ rights. That actually wasn’t the case. It opened up a different kind of floodgate. Criticism of the ‘gay agenda,’ and a hyper-politicization of every facet of gay life has, unfortunately, I think, forced many companies to pull back on [DEI initiatives]. “My advice that I tell everyone is to be nice and don’t be afraid to ask. I can’t tell you how many LinkedIn DMs I get on a weekly basis, and half of them are sales pitches, and half of them are totally random people who have a question or a favor, and I say yes more often than not. So don’t be embarrassed or shy.” Jake Szymanski, founder of J.M. Szymanski Furniture and Interiors, a design firm “If you are not out at work, you will undoubtedly feel imposter syndrome. But when the time is right for you to come out, this will be the first step in defeating imposter syndrome. It can be a slow road to confidence, but the joy and pride you will feel in the end is everything! And being an out, gay entrepreneur, gives you an entirely different perspective than the rest of your peers. This unique perspective, leveraged properly, is incredibly valuable to a business.”

Suresh Raj, chief growth officer of McCann, a global marketing services company “A few years ago, I had a real hand in steering a company in a period when it didn’t have a clear leader and it was losing traction. I prepared a plan and went to the CEO and said, ‘This is the blueprint. This is how we need to restructure this business. And I’d like to put my hand up to run it.’ He said, ‘This is really brilliant. Really, really good–solid plan.’ And then I didn’t hear anything for about two months. Then he gave the role to another individual who had previously held the role, failed, and left. He told me he ‘felt he owed them another shot at it. But we’re going to implement your plan.’ Today it’s one of the most successful parts of the business. So there’s constantly a glass ceiling for me to try and crack. I have to try and prove myself again and again and again. To land the role of CEO of a company, you’re gonna have to go through many more hurdles. But I don’t think it’s out of reach.” Tom Byam-Cook, founder and CEO of Climastry, a climatech company helping manufacturers make sustainable business decisions “I think we’ve all got many experiences that we have encountered as a result of being LGBTQIA+, but I think it’s been a boon for me. Coming out, going through, finding your place in life, finding your own identity, and doing things differently has taught me resilience and perseverance. The need for confidence in the face of a broad range of challenges–all of those things I feel I have gained from my journey coming out and being a gay man in a society that still isn’t necessarily on board.” Gary Goldman, VP of Impact, Out in Tech, an LGBTQ professional network organization “Try and connect with more experienced professionals whose careers you admire! You’ll be surprised at how receptive people can be when you reach out and ask for a few minutes of their time. Finding someone who already works at a company you’re interested in can also provide invaluable insights into the workplace culture.”