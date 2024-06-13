If You’re Not Supporting LGBTQ+ Workers, You’re Missing Out on a Giant Pool of Talent

On June 11, Inc. hosted a panel discussion in its New York City headquarters on economic opportunities and challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community, entrepreneurs in particular. Hosted by Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman, the panel featured Lee Badgett, an expert on LGBTQI economics and the co-founder of Koppa; Marc Coleman, founder and CEO of the Tactile Group, an Inc. 5000 company; and Brian Ellner, president of One Strategy Group.

The conversation centered around headwinds LGBTQ+ professionals and entrepreneurs face in a variety of areas, including underrepresentation on startup and corporate boards — only 0.8 percent of Fortune 500 companies have an LGBTQ+ board member — as well as the lack of investment by venture capital firms and the ongoing threat to LGBTQ+ rights playing out in the Supreme Court and halls of government.

What follows is an edited and abridged version of that conversation. Hofman: What do you think about the obvious backlash against companies with more LGBTQ-friendly policies, visibility in marketing, and things like that?

Ellner: The anti-woke moment is here. And it’s significant. And it’s impacting our progress. I worked on the marriage case in the New York campaign in 2011. It was a great win, and then the Supreme Court granted us the fundamental right of marriage. I thought the work was done and started to focus on other issues: women’s equality, saving the planet … and yet, here we are, again. The Supreme Court invalidated Roe, ended race-based affirmative action, and has already signaled that the marriage equality decision may not have been decided rightly. I think all of our rights are, without a doubt, in jeopardy.

So in my role, what I do now is advise CEOs and corporate leaders to stay the course. Not just because it’s the right thing to do–and it is the right thing to do. But it’s also the smart thing to do. Because despite this backlash that we’re experiencing, the numbers are with us: 69 percent of Americans support our freedom to marry, 78 percent of Americans support non-discrimination efforts. And the numbers are much, much higher for the younger generations. Those are your employees. It’s who you’re trying to sell to and your long-term clients. So it’s the right thing to do, and it’s the smart thing to do, but not everyone is going to show courage in this moment. Hofman: What do you see happening in terms of the backlash? How does that impact workers who may or may not be out and Gen-Z workers who may be entering the workforce and have different expectations?

Coleman: What I’m seeing from where I sit are folks who want to bring their authentic selves [to work and are] seeking out employers who are standing behind them. They’re voting with their talent. They’re going to places where they’re not going to have to worry about what happens when they come out. So these businesses that are capitulating to this anti-woke moment are missing out on a gigantic pool of talent.

Badgett: If I could just add a couple of numbers to that–if you look at the percentage of the population who identify as LGBT, we see that rising kind of slowly from maybe 5 to 7 percent. But if you look at the Millennials, it’s 10 percent, and if you look at Gen Z, it’s 20 percent. Those people demand to see themselves in our curriculum, and I think when they enter work, they’re going to feel that way. They want to see the people who they identify with be treated well.

Hofman: Are you surprised at the degree to which the companies have capitulated on issues around diversity?

Coleman: The ones that capitulated so quickly weren’t committed in the first place–it was performative … so it was easy for them to say, “Hey, we’re all for it,” but now are like, “OK, it’s inconvenient, so we’re gonna go back to where we were.” So that’s not surprising. Ellner: I think there are a lot of CEOs who have not capitulated. I think it’s the right course to take [to] focus on your employees. I think that’s a winning answer for all CEOs.

A CEO I admired back in the day and got the chance to work with was Howard Schultz at Starbucks. And at a shareholder meeting, someone got up and said, “What on earth does a coffee company have to do with fighting for marriage equality … this is obscene.” He got up, off the cuff not prepared, and he said, “It has everything to do with it. Because I will do whatever I have to do to protect my employees and to make sure all of them have an equal opportunity in life.” Right? And he said, “Listen, if you have any issues with how we performed as a stock”–and this was a wildly better time for Starbucks stock–“please invest in another company, but I’m going to stand with my employees.'” So I think when you bring it back to your talent, you’re always gonna win.

Hofman: Marc, can you talk about the experience of trying to raise money as an LGBTQ CEO? Coleman: It has been challenging to raise money both as a Black man and as a member of the LGBTQ community. It’s just the networks that I haven’t been exposed to or had access to or felt comfortable in. And actually, Inc. has been helpful in getting me access to some of those networks I didn’t have access to before. But as we’ve grown and as we’ve gotten our feet underneath [ourselves] and I’ve been able to live loud and proud and all that stuff and be seen as a good investment, things have turned around for us.

Hofman: Lee, What do you see in terms of investment in LGBTQ startups? And do you think that that’s something that’s moving forward?

Badgett: Colorful Capital is the only venture capital firm I think right now that targets LGBTI-owned businesses. They have a report that documents how little money goes to those businesses–2.5 percent of all venture capital. So yeah, there’s a long way to go. I think it is frightening to see that court case [against the Fearless Fund] that decided you can’t fund just Black women entrepreneurs. So what do we do about that? I mean, I think then we have to say, “Well, then why is it that all these other firms are allowed to only fund White men?” If one is illegal, then the other is illegal, so you’ve got to do something about that. Other than that, we have had to protect civil rights laws, at various points in time and you know, the landscape is always changing. I still tend to go back to thinking about the Ronald Reagan era, when he came into office in the 1980s and said he wanted to get rid of the executive order that requires federal contractors to take affirmative action. But businesses stood up and said, “Don’t take that away from us. If you take away tools that are really helpful for us to be able to track the kinds of people that we’re hiring to make sure we’re complying with the law, to make sure we’re able to hire the best talent out there–to take that away from us, would be to diminish the tools that we have to fight discrimination.” So that backlash actually led to him just dropping that plan.

Hofman: Marc, how do you figure out the balance between doing what you need to do to build your company and also layer in advocacy as a business?

Coleman: Well, I can speak for us. We’re a mission-based organization, so it’s baked into everything we do. So it’s not either-or. It’s a progression of how we do business, right? All these decisions are based on, How’s this going to affect the equity position of our company, how is this going to stand against our mission? Hofman: Lee, I’m curious–what are you seeing globally? We’ve talked a lot about the political situation, but Koppa has pretty much focused on global issues, and you’re seeing positive things in parts of the world where that might be surprising.

Badgett: Yeah, there’s a lot of progress in terms of more inclusive laws and policies and even better public opinion related to LGBTI people in Latin America, for example. The Caribbean still lags way behind. Despite a somewhat authoritarian regime in India, the LGBTI community is doing very well. There are lots and lots of corporate activists who are at work, trying to change companies there. Zainab Patel is an entrepreneur who started out with a cafe hiring transgender people–she’s transgender herself–and turned that into a catering company. Now, she’s got a salon and now she’s talking about building some kind of entrepreneurship hub. So there are people with big ideas even in places where you know the laws have not always been that perfect.

There are companies or certain countries where things are pretty bad. Uganda is an example. There’s been a lot of tension for some years about the anti-homosexuality law, [which] finally passed. The biggest ally that the LGBTQ side has had in Uganda is the World Bank. Interestingly enough, they’ve pushed back on that law, saying it’s going to violate their policies for the loans that they’ve given to Uganda. Ghana has a similar bill and the president has paused because the finance minister said. ‘This is not going to be very good for our economy because we also rely on the World Bank. We also rely on foreign direct investment. We also are trying to attract tourists … we’re going to be in big trouble if we pass this law. So there are economic tools that we can use as case studies. But even when that’s happening, there are still local LGBT entrepreneurs who are just trying to get started and trying to get the skills that they need to run a successful business.

Ellner: There was a great study that came out–I think it was last year, by Wells Fargo–that said that states that have the highest LGBTQ populations do the best economically. When you really embrace diversity and inclusion, you value the top talent in the workplace, irrespective of whether that person is transgender, a woman, African American, or gay, right. You’re going to do well. The best of the best–that’s what you’re going for.

Hofman: Are you surprised at this stage, despite so much visibility and more economic power, that some of the conversations are still the same? Some of the issues still persist? Badgett: I’m an economist. It’s been around for a long time. And I got into this business, studying race and gender inequality, and I did my dissertation and finished in 1990. I was 30 years old. I thought, oh, surely things will be better than 30 years from now. You have to remember when I was looking back 30 years, I saw that we had passed the civil rights laws when I was a child. I grew up in apartheid North Carolina, basically. And some things did change as a result of these laws. But still, we see enormous wealth and income [disparities] in the United States by race and sex.

Is this going to be any different for LGBT people? Probably not, but this cycle–I think that Marc was talking about–I think it’s really important to remember that we’re not doing something bad when people push back. It just means you have to keep defending and moving forward, and sometimes it’s going to look grim, but then it’s turned around again later, like in marriage equality.

Coleman: I think there’s also a willful ignorance in this country that wants to protect the status quo, right? So as long as that’s there, we’re going to struggle. But I do have faith that the moral compass of the universe or whatever is bending toward justice, and we will get there eventually. Audience member: What are practical ways that each of us can actually take action to make things a bit better?

Coleman: Your companies should all have ERGs [employee resource groups]–make sure that they have those, and make sure that they’re open to everybody. Advocate strongly for equality within the company’s practices. So, for instance, the parental leave issue: Make sure that’s gender-inclusive across the entire spectrum.