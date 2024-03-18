3 Strategies to Attract a Generation of Side Hustlers

In 2009, I first heard the term “gig economy.” I had a hunch about what it meant but clearly underestimated how prevalent it would become. Gigs, or side hustles, now make up an extraordinary amount of U.S. jobs. According to Dictionary.com, a side hustle is a job or occupation that brings in extra money beyond one’s regular job and main source of income. Today, millions of Americans’ chief source of income is treated like a “gig,” meaning they multi-task for a year or two, then they may move on to another. Over time, many have embraced a gig mindset, and some have left their day job and gone full-time with their side-hustle.

While side hustles within today’s gig economy were popularized 15 years ago, the practice goes back about a century to 1915, when jazz musicians coined the term “gig” to refer to live performances and the transient nature of their jobs. In the 1940s, World War II prompted the opening of the first large companies promoting gig-type work, offering temporary labor to businesses needing to fill workforce gaps. Today, the meaning is changing again. Who’s doing a side hustle?

Max Woolf posted a study about side hustles earlier in 2023. You might find it interesting to see the distribution based on generation groups:

Distribution of Side Hustlers in 2023 Age Group Share

Generation Z 53 percent

Millennials 50 percent Generation X 40 percent

Baby Boomers 24 percent

According to Bankrate, side hustles (or gigs) are more common among males (43 percent) compared to females (35 percent). As many as one in three people use the income from “gigs” to cover basic living expenses. As of this year, Millennials are the generation receiving the most monthly income from these gigs, at about $1,000 on average. It’s possible to make hundreds of dollars a month through a side gig — the average side hustle generates $810 monthly from the extra work. What are the best paying and most popular side hustles and gigs in the U.S.?

Delivering food. (Door Dash or Uber Eats) Taking online surveys. (About $26 an hour) Delivering groceries. (Most supermarkets hire people for this) One recent report on Generation Z shocked me. Their number appears to be higher. As many as 70 percent of Gen-Z members have a side hustle, and these gigs generate $2.58 trillion. What’s more, it’s predicted thanks to current inflation rates, 83 percent of Americans will have a side hustle by 2027. Let’s talk about leading a free agent.

The traditional employer-employee relationship is evolving. The rise of the demand economy is changing the nature of work as well. Both will continue to do so as more and more people seek alternative work arrangements made possible by technology. According to GigWorker.com, 94 percent of Americans say they are open to becoming a gig worker in the future. What’s my advice?

As I survey data on Generation Z, I believe leaders can and should make some positive adjustments:

1. Create an internal gig economy in your organization. Since so many young workers say they’d rather start something than join something, what if you could make your established company feel like a startup by including young team members in the creation and release of new products or services? They’ll bring fresh perspectives. 2. Launch an entrepreneurial team made up of creatives and inclusive of young team members. Call it an “intrapreneurial team” that meets separately and enjoys some funding for the fruits of their labor. This benefits gig workers because they enjoy startup experiences in an established context.

3. Include young team members in leadership roles. Data from the Pew Research Center reveals that more than half of Americans took on some leadership role while growing up. It may feel frustrating for them now to wait long periods of time and not be challenged to help lead something. What’s more, having a leadership role fosters a sense of ownership.

Your duty is to benefit from every gift those young team members bring to the team. The duty of every young team member is to benefit from everything you bring to the team.

