At This Company, the Free Office Lunches Are So Good, Even Remote Employees Can’t Resist

Growing up, Bobbie Balazo MacDougall loved to eat the food her Filipino father would prepare for big community gatherings where he’d play the role of host and chef. He would adapt the traditionally meat-heavy dishes for her vegetarian diet, and over time those recipes filled a binder that Balazo MacDougall treasures.

She tells his story over lunch at Siete Family Foods, the Austin-based Mexican-American food brand where she works as an events manager. It’s a Friday, and that means it’s time for Friday lunch at Siete. Several dozen co-workers chat loudly and eat together at long communal dining tables and in cozy booths, as if the workplace were a cavernous, modern restaurant. On today’s menu: eight dishes prepared by the company’s in-house culinary team and inspired by Balazo MacDougall’s family cookbook, in honor of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Siete, which is one of the 543 honorees on Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2024 list, offers many benefits, including retirement contribution match, generous parental leave, and child care discounts, but the Friday lunches set the company apart.

The menu changes weekly, but there’s always a family atmosphere. As anyone who works here is quick to tell you, Siete’s top three values are “family first, family second, and business third.” That’s not just a cute slogan, explains Miguel Garza, co-founder and CEO. Siete began a decade ago when an autoimmune condition prompted Miguel’s sister, Veronica Garza, to invent a better grain-free tortilla so she could enjoy backyard asadas, or cookouts, in their hometown of Laredo, Texas. All seven–siete–members of the Garza family worked together to start the company. (Veronica is president and chief innovation officer.) In the early days, they would gather on Fridays to eat together and decompress after a long week, a tradition that scaled up with the business.

Brand executive chef Scarleth Aguilar has been devising the menus and preparing food for the lunch since she started with the company five years ago. Back then, 40 people would show up. Today, she says, it’s often three times that many. “The funny part is that Friday is one of the days that you don’t have to come into the office,” she says. Many of her co-workers take advantage of remote work on Fridays but show up for lunch anyway, often with guests in tow. “We’re meeting Grandma. We’re meeting their kiddos,” says Aguilar. Friday lunch is not, strictly speaking, a work event. Gloria Ensinia, a recruiter for Siete, says the point is simply to build that family feeling. Outsiders used to scoff at such feel-good notions when Miguel Garza would try to talk about Siete’s culture in industry settings. “Early in the company’s history, we’d say we prioritize connectivity over being productive,” he says. “If you think about a sports team, the more connected the players are, the better they play. I can throw a no-look pass down the sideline and know you’re going to be there. That team collectively is more productive as a unit than multiple individuals maximizing productivity.”

As Miguel talks, his wife Alex Garza, who is Siete’s VP of brand marketing, sits down opposite him with a plate of vegetarian lumpia. Miguel’s dad, Bobby Garza, wanders past as a dozen colleagues start queuing up for seconds. Outside the building a colorful mural states Juntos es Mejor–“together is better.” “We’re taking advantage of what food has the power to do,” Miguel says, “which is to enable relationships and camaraderie.” Loyalty, too. The company’s employee retention rate this year is 95 percent–one more indicator of why Miguel says the family-like atmosphere here is “just good business.”