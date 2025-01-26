4 AI Certifications for Business Owners

Adoption of artificial intelligence among small and midsize businesses has surged. According to Verizon’s annual State of Small Business Survey, in the past year, AI use has jumped to 39 percent, up from 14 percent in 2023.

Yet, the sheer number of AI solutions on the market can be overwhelming, while inflated promises in the marketplace often cloud the decision-making process. On top of this, there are persistent concerns about the accuracy of AI models and the security risks tied to sensitive business data. To thrive in this evolving landscape, business owners must develop a strong foundational understanding of AI. While resources like books, YouTube videos, and blogs are helpful starting points, pursuing a certification offers a more structured and impactful path. Jenni Troutman, director of products and services at AWS training and certification, says entrepreneurs gain information that can give them an edge. Earning a certification often involves passing a proctored exam—online or at a test center—which not only demonstrates your commitment to mastering AI but may also come with a digital badge you can display on social media. This recognition of your expertise can inspire employees to pursue similar certifications.

If certification sounds like the right path for you, there’s no shortage of options. Here’s a look at some of the top programs available today. AWS Certified AI Practitioner (AIF-C01) Certification The exam is structured around five main categories, with a focus on key AWS services like SageMaker, Bedrock and Amazon Q. Here are the topics: Fundamentals of AI and ML

Basics of generative AI

Application of foundation models

Guidelines for responsible AI

Security, compliance, and governance The exam includes 65 questions presented in multiple formats, such as multiple-choice, multiple-response, ordering, matching, and case study-based scenarios. You have 90 minutes to complete the exam, which is priced at $100. I suggest anywhere from 5-20 hours of preparation depending on your familiarity with AWS and AI.

Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals (AI-900) Certification The Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals (AI-900) exam is similar to the AWS Certified AI Practitioner exam but focuses on Microsoft Azure services. It covers the following topics: Machine learning

Computer vision

Natural language processing (NLP)

Generative AI The exam consists of 45 questions in various formats, including multiple-choice and multiple-response. You have 45 minutes to complete the exam, which costs $99. I suggest anywhere from 5-20 hours of preparation depending on your familiarity with Azure and AI. IBM Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals Certification This is a course that includes test questions and it’s fairly comprehensive. It takes about ten hours to complete.

This certification covers topics like how AI makes predictions, understands language and images, and learns using circuits inspired by the human brain. You will also gain hands-on experience by building and testing a machine learning model using IBM Watson Studio. The program concludes with actionable tips for pursuing a career in AI. This certification is free and takes about 10 hours. AI for Everyone by Andrew Ng (Coursera) Andrew Ng is a renowned AI expert, educator, and entrepreneur, often referred to as one of the leading lights in the AI field. He co-founded Coursera and served as chief scientist at the large Chinese internet company Baidu, where he led the company’s AI group. He is also the founder of DeepLearning.AI and an adjunct professor at Stanford University. As for AI certifications, he has created course called AI for Everyone. In it, he has four main modules:

What Is AI?

Building AI projects

Building AI in Your Company

AI and Society This certification is also free and typically takes about six hours.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.