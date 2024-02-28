Millionaires talk about outworking their competitors, but billionaires talk about out-delegating. I’ve met a few billionaires and noticed this.

Andrew Carnegie, the 19th-century industrialist and second-richest American in history, once said: Take away my people, but leave my factories and soon grass will grow on the factory floors … Take away my factories, but leave my people and soon we will have a new and better factory.

I’m not saying that you shouldn’t work hard. Perspiration will get you to your first million, but delegation is how you get to $10 million and more.

My goal is to out-delegate everybody: hire people smarter than I am, incentivize them to be top performers, and build a team so good that we dominate any market we go into. Apart from out-delegating, do these two other things to outmatch your competitors.

1. Out-network One relationship–whether it’s a mentor, partner, or employee–can transform your entire business and life. And if you look at billionaires, they know who to call. They know who to ask for help. They are master networkers.

When Al Levi consulted my business, I learned how to delegate and train effectively. When Gianni Cara helped me launch my podcast, I built a brand that became valuable in the home service industry and got a million downloads. If I didn’t reach out, I wouldn’t have found these people and all the other amazing people who have helped grow my company.

The good news is, you don’t have to be a billionaire to start networking. You just need to put yourself out there. Let me give you a few examples: Go to every event that you’re interested in

Shake hands with your neighbors

Raise money for a community cause

Offer free advice based on your expertise The key is to give value first, and you will get a lot more in return.

2. Out-learn Billionaires are obsessed with learning. Richard Branson says that he’s a “perpetual student.” Elon Musk used to read 10 hours a day. Bill Gates‘s advice to his younger self is to “read a lot.” The reason is simple; knowledge compounds over time.

People might say: “But they have all this money and time to learn!” Well, I studied for my MBA while running my garage door business and paying off debt on my own. Now, I run a 700-employee company, and I still learn all the time–there’s always something that I can get better at.

Here are four learning methods that I love: Reading books

Visiting companies

Talking to other successful owners/experts

Applying what I learn (this is the most important thing) If you want to become more successful, here’s the deal:

Incremental improvements aren’t enough. You need to think and do things differently. Staying within your comfort zone is not an option.

No matter what you think about billionaires, they operate on a whole different scale, and they are the best people to learn from for growth.

