6 Kinds of Feedback That You Need to Win in Business

In business, feedback is like oxygen.

If you don’t get feedback, you deprive yourself of growth, and your business dies over time. Without feedback, how do you know if your employees are actually motivated, or if your customers are actually happy?

If you want to be a great leader, you need to be a champion of feedback. According to a study of over 51,000 leaders, leaders who ask for feedback are seen as more likable and effective. Here are the six kinds of feedback that you need:

1. Feedback from your employees. Most leaders don’t get enough feedback from their employees, especially if they run big companies. If you aren’t hearing what’s going on in your business and what your people are thinking about, you’re missing the big picture! Listen, you might not like what you’re hearing, but the feedback will help you become a better leader. To make sure that your employees share honestly, do 360-degree reviews where the feedback is anonymous.

2. Feedback for your employees. You also need to give your employees feedback–it’s a two-way street. Focus on the good so that they feel recognized. Even if you need to have tough conversations about their performance, you can still sound encouraging by referring back to their dreams.

3. Feedback from your customers. Customer reviews shape your business’s reputation better than any branding or marketing that you can do. The more 5-star reviews you have, the easier you will build trust with leads. And, negative customer feedback is actually good for you: it helps you improve if you respond fast and use the criticism to improve your systems and processes.

4. Feedback from yourself. Self-reflection used to be scary for me, which is why I never did it for decades, but I’m now a big believer in the habit. At the end of every day, I reflect on my day for 10 minutes. So I recommend you do this once a week, at least. Reflect on these two keys of success: what you’ve accomplished (goals), and how you’ve come across to others (relationships). Here are seven questions that you can use for your self-reflection.

5. Feedback from a coach. You don’t know what you don’t know. And that’s why you need someone who’s experienced–someone who has a proven track record of real-world success–to tell you what you can get better at. (Note: Never trust guys who constantly show off their lifestyle with private jets and sports cars.) I’m constantly learning by hiring coaches and consultants. I have a coach for several different areas of my life: public speaking, working out, and so on.

6. Feedback from a higher power. There’s a reason why Alcoholics Anonymous says: “Follow the dictates of a Higher Power and you will presently live in a new and wonderful world, no matter what your present circumstances!” I believe that God always has a plan for me and that keeps me humble. I know that I’m a work in progress, and I need to work hard to become the best version of myself. Whether you go to a formal house of worship or not, you need to believe in something bigger than yourself, so that you stay focused in good times and stay strong in bad times.

