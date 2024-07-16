6 Ways to Have Better Meetings

Most meetings are a waste of time and money.

Why? Here’s the approach to meetings that a lot of people have: “We’re going to have a meeting but we have no idea what it’s about, but we will figure it out when we have the meeting.”

It’s crazy how expensive meetings can be when you put a bunch of professionals in a room and don’t have any type of agenda. And according to a recent study, meetings can waste $25,000 per employee every year. We probably have 25 meetings a day at A1 Garage Door, and here’s what I’ve learned about running effective meetings:

1. Don’t be a ‘meeting victim.’ If you’re not engaged in the meeting and you don’t feel like you need to be there, you could walk out. I’ve got a cup that says “another meeting that should’ve been an email.” I learned this from Elon Musk. In his words: “Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren’t adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time.”

2. With fewer people, you get more efficiency. There are a lot of meetings that could have been had with just a few people instead of the entire team or department. Steve Job’s recommendation? Three to five people. Only the decision-makers should be in the meeting. That way, you can keep the meeting quick and to the point. It should be like “Here’s the decision we need to make. Here’s the SWOT analysis we’ve done. Here’s where we think we should move, do you agree?”

3. End with yes/no and when. Never end a meeting with “maybe,” “later,” or “in the future.” End with clear next steps: What conclusions did you come to? What needs to be done next? By who?

4. Scale your meetings. As you grow your business and you get more successful, more and more people will want to “pick your brain” and get your help. That’s nice, but you need to set boundaries and protect your time. Once a month, I have a public live Q&A where anyone can ask me questions. I love helping others out, but it can’t come at the expense of my growing A1 and supporting my A1 coworkers.

5. Do more one-on-ones. Wait, didn’t I just say that you should scale your meetings? One-on-one meetings can create a lot more value than group meetings. I realized that my employees need personalized attention and recognition. There’s a certain recipe or prescription for each person, and it’s just so powerful to acknowledge them in the way they want.

6. Get people to present to you. To prevent your employees from wasting time in meetings, especially in one-on-ones, make them the presenters. That way, they’re forced to come up with an agenda beforehand. To get people to prepare for their one-on-ones with me I send, them a form that has questions like:

On a scale from one to 10, how would you rank your performance?

What core values did you exercise well this week?

What did you do well this week?

What can you improve upon next week?

What key activities or priorities are you focused on next week?

