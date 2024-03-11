6 Ways I Make My Business a Fun Place to Work

I was interviewing a C-level candidate the other morning … and I started singing “Happy Birthday” in the interview. Yep, for real. The guy was a good sport and sang along with me. But here’s what he didn’t know.

It wasn’t my birthday or the birthday of anyone I’m close with. It was a little test I did to see if he was a great culture fit. In my business, the three qualities of our culture are competitive, collaborative, and fun.

But why is having fun so important? It comes down to Warren Buffett’s advice. 1. Don’t hate Mondays.

Here’s how Warren Buffett, the best investor of all time, describes his work: “No CEO has it better; I truly do feel like tap dancing to work every day.” This is how I feel about work too. If you hate Mondays, you are probably working with the wrong people, or you’re in the wrong business.

“Don’t hate Mondays” isn’t some cheesy, meaningless slogan. It comes from my own experience. I used to hate Mondays, and all I looked forward to was Fridays. So what’s changed?

Here’s what I do to help myself and my more than 700 employees have fun atwork: 2. I delegate what I hate.

Having fun starts with the owner/leader. If you come in with a frown or sigh, you bet it will rub off on your employees. I hired with my weaknesses in mind–no more doing things that I hated! I love every day of my job, as I can focus 100 percent on my strengths and passions. 3. I hang out with my employees.

Breaking bread is easy, cheap, and underrated. You could get lunch or beer with your team. Or you could cook them pancakes for breakfast. We do all kinds of company events to bring people together, whether it’s a BBQ in a park or a Ping-Pong competition. 4. I celebrate them when they overdeliver.

Would you want to work in a company that doesn’t reward you for your hard work and results? Probably not. That’s why we do performance pay for most employees. I do performance pay for myself, too, and I only get paid well when the company does well. 5. I support them when they underperform.

When employees fail, a lot of owners will criticize their employees. They will play the blame game. They will be so focused on what went wrong. At A1, we do things differently. We say things like: “How can I support you?” or “Let’s figure this out together.” I’m a big believer in letting my team fail and learn. 6. I call my employees co-workers.

Finally, I don’t see my employees as people who work for me. I see them as people who work with me–they are part of the A1 family. That’s why I want them to enjoy Mondays, work hard, and achieve their dreams–just like I have.

