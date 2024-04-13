Effective Leaders Avoid This Bad Habit

Stop blaming others for everything that goes wrong.

If you ever watch a football or NFL game, here’s a question for you: Who gets fired for losing the season?

The coaches, not the players.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Why? The coaches are the ones who lead the players. They come up with the game plan–they tell the players what to do and not to do. In business, all great leaders are coaches. If you’re a leader or owner like me, you need to take ownership of everything that happens in the business. Whether it’s your problem or not.

The problem is that a lot of owners have a habit of blaming their employees. They say, “My employees aren’t any good. I need to do it myself.” They refuse to accept that they aren’t the best leaders they can be; they aren’t giving their employees the support they need to win.

How do you spot if a leader has the blaming habit? Watch out for the following words: They shouldn’t have

They didn’t

They don’t get it

They screwed up

It’s their fault So, how can you go from blaming to taking ownership?

Mindset: ‘I’m responsible for everything’ If things go wrong, don’t point fingers. Look in the mirror instead. Figure out what you could do better or differently.

This doesn’t mean that you jump into firefighting mode. I’m not asking you to fix problems for your employees! You need to be strategic. Think on a higher level. You could, Figure out what process isn’t being followed and why. Start by listening to your employees

Talk to a coach or mentor to address the root cause of the problem Communication: ‘I’m a coach’

Taking ownership isn’t enough. You need to support your employees so that they can own their mistakes and become leaders too.

Coaching is easier than you think. First, set up a one-on-one meeting with your employee. Then, ask these questions from one of my favorite books, The Coaching Effect (Greenleaf Book Group Press, 2019): Is there anything else I can do to support you?

What would make things easier?

Where do you need help right now? Action: ‘I’m in this with you’

A lot of owners don’t show up the way they should. They tell their employees to behave a certain way, but they do the opposite of that. Showing up can be as simple as going to the office on time. Or it can be as crazy as putting yourself on performance pay–you don’t make money if the company doesn’t. That’s what I’m doing at A1 Garage Doors.

Hold yourself accountable to your own standards–say what you will do, then do what you say–and you will be a better leader.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.